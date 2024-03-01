'Too Much Was Said' - Poulter Rules Out Ryder Cup Return Due To Being Disrespected Before Rome

Ian Poulter feels too disrespected by comments made about him not being missed in Rome to consider even getting involved in the Ryder Cup again.

Europe's postman delivered point after point during his stellar career as his team's talisman, but joining LIV Golf and resigning his DP World Tour membership cost him a place in the tournament he loves above all others.

Poulter is no doubt referencing Rory McIlroy's pre-tournament comments about himself, Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia and Henrik Stenson that “they are going to miss being here more than we’re missing them".

That kind of talk clearly hit a nerve as Poulter says he is not going near the Ryder Cup due to the current people in charge.

“Too much happened last time,” Poulter told Gulf News.

“Too much was said and that’s extremely disappointing from my perspective with the way certain people were treated and spoken about with reference to the Ryder Cup, especially when certain people have committed a lot of their life to work extremely hard for that product.

“So, the way it stands right now, with the current people that run that level of the organisation, things would have to change for me to be involved.

“That’s from an everything perspective, I’m not needed, they didn’t need me last time.”

Poulter feels disrespected after putting so much into the Ryder Cup down the years then suddenly being told he wouldn't be missed in Rome last year.

From guaranteeing to win his point at 2010 in Celtic Manor and being the catalyst for that unforgettable Miracle of Medinah in 2012, Poulter was a mainstay of the European team for 17 years until missing out last year.

The Englishman, who won the Ryder Cup five times and seemed a nailed-on future captain, says he'd have to see "bridges rebuilt" with those who made comments about him before he'd even think about getting back involved.

“When you’ve given and committed so much of your career to want to be with a certain group of individuals, no matter what is said, good or bad, they will always be your teammates.

“I might not agree with some of the stuff they’ve said, and that would need to be aired and bridges rebuilt. But again, they didn’t miss us, they told us we weren’t missed and that’s okay.

“There’s no question. If you cut me in half, it bleeds Ryder Cup, right?

“But I also have my own self dignity and respect in there to not allow people to say certain stuff and disrespect you.”