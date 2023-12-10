Rory McIlroy Makes Ryder Cup Dig At LIV Golf's Henrik Stenson
The Team Europe Ryder Cup player has aimed a dig at the Swede, who was stripped of the captaincy after moving to LIV Golf
Rory McIlroy is making up for lost time following his return to X (formerly Twitter) after initially quitting the social media platform in 2017.
First, he pulled no punches in an extraordinary message on the subject of the golf ball rollback, and now he has taken a dig at LIV Golf player Henrik Stenson.
The Swede had been named the Team Europe Ryder Cup captain for this year’s match at Marco Simone, but was stripped of the role after he signed for the big-money circuit, with the position eventually going to Luke Donald.
That turned out to be an inspired move as the Englishman led the Europeans, which included McIlroy, to an emphatic 16.5 to 11.5 victory.
Following the win, McIlroy was among several of the 12-player team to back Donald to retain the captaincy at Bethpage Black in 2025. Last month, the four-time Major winner got his wish as it was announced that Donald would stay on in the role for the edition in the US.
After McIlroy’s Ryder Cup teammate Jon Rahm joined Stenson at LIV Golf, the 34-year-old said the rules need to be rewritten to accommodate the Spaniard in the match two years from now. That inspired golf data guru Lou Stagner to ask on X: “I wonder if @McIlroyRory also wants to change the rules so Stenson can captain the team?”
I wonder if @McIlroyRory also wants to change the rules so Stenson can captain the team? https://t.co/d0wpP94KqXDecember 9, 2023
McIlroy responded: “The best thing to happen to the 2023 Euro Ryder cup team was Henrik going to LIV!”
The best thing to happen to the 2023 Euro Ryder cup team was Henrik going to LIV!December 9, 2023
While McIlroy’s comments could be seen as much as an endorsement of Donald’s as a criticism of Stenson, it hasn’t gone down too well with a couple of the 2016 Open champion’s fellow LIV Golf players.
Ryder Cup legend Ian Poulter replied with “Guys calm down …. This is a parody fake account. Rory McIlroy wouldn’t say this. it’s fake I promise you. He is a class act and wouldn’t say that about a Team mate.”
Guys calm down …. This is a parody fake account.. Rory McIlroy wouldn’t say this. it’s fake I promise you. He is a class act and wouldn’t say that about a Team mate. 👍🏼🙏🏼🙌🏼🏆🇪🇺December 10, 2023
Meanwhile, Poulter's Majesticks GC co-captain Lee Westwood wrote: “Nice to see the season of good will in full swing! Merry Christmas!!!”
Nice to see the season of good will in full swing! Merry Christmas!!! https://t.co/d95JWiXDR9December 10, 2023
McIlroy has been a long-standing critic of LIV Golf, and, after the 6 June announcement of a deal between the PGA Tour and Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) behind the circuit, he said: “I still hate LIV,” before adding: “I hope it goes away. And I would fully expect that it does."
If anything, following Rahm’s signing, the prospect of LIV Golf disappearing seems as remote as ever, and McIlroy appears to recognise that, saying in the aftermath of his move: “We need to get everyone back together and try to forget about what's happened in the past, let bygones be bygones and we all move forward together, and I think that's what's going to be the best thing for the professional game."
Despite that softer stance, McIlroy's dig serves as a reminder that, even with the PGA Tour and PIF in talks to end their rivalry, for the moment, at least, the top of the men's game remains divided.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Butch Harmon Explains Why Jon Rahm's Defection To LIV Golf Could Bring The Sport Back Together
Jon Rahm was one of the PGA Tour's greatest assets before the Spaniard completed a reported $550 million dollar switch to the PIF-backed League
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Is It Possible To Simplify The Rules Of Golf?
Some golfers think the Rules of Golf are too complicated but would it really be possible to simplify them to any great degree?
By Jeremy Ellwood Published