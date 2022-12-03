'Too Many Beers Deep' - Smith Heads To Pub Despite Making Aussie Open Cut

After thinking he had missed the cut at the Australian Open on Friday, Smith headed to the pub, before realising he was in fact through to the weekend's play

Smith hits a driver
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By Matt Cradock
published

Having claimed a third Australian PGA Championship (opens in new tab) last week, Cameron Smith may have been forgiven for having a slight hangover as he featured in the Australian Open in Melbourne.

And, after carding a "rubbish" second-round of 73 to sit at two over par, the current Champion Golfer of the Year could also be forgiven for thinking that his tournament was over. However, after conditions worsened in the afternoon, Smith found himself heading for the weekend, something which he may not have expected as he was in the pub at the time!

Cameron Smith holds trophy after winning Australian PGA Championship

Smith celebrates his Australian PGA Championship victory last week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"I wasn't really expecting it, to be honest," stated Smith, who was recorded celebrating his Australian PGA Championship in a bar last week. He went on to add: "I was pretty quick to the pub, and yeah, was probably a few too many beers deep and then I realised we had an early tee time, so I got back on the waters and was a good boy the rest of the night."

Although the Australian made it into Saturday's play, he would subsequently miss the cut, due to the tournament having a second cut after the third round, with his one-over total of two shots too many to make it into the final day.

Currently, Adam Scott leads by one stroke from Poland's Adrian Meronk, with Jiyai Shin holding a one shot lead in the women's division from AIG Women's Open winner, Ashleigh Buhai (opens in new tab).

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing.


Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.


Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

