'Too Many Beers Deep' - Smith Heads To Pub Despite Making Aussie Open Cut

Having claimed a third Australian PGA Championship (opens in new tab) last week, Cameron Smith may have been forgiven for having a slight hangover as he featured in the Australian Open in Melbourne.

And, after carding a "rubbish" second-round of 73 to sit at two over par, the current Champion Golfer of the Year could also be forgiven for thinking that his tournament was over. However, after conditions worsened in the afternoon, Smith found himself heading for the weekend, something which he may not have expected as he was in the pub at the time!

Smith celebrates his Australian PGA Championship victory last week (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I wasn't really expecting it, to be honest," stated Smith, who was recorded celebrating his Australian PGA Championship in a bar last week. He went on to add: "I was pretty quick to the pub, and yeah, was probably a few too many beers deep and then I realised we had an early tee time, so I got back on the waters and was a good boy the rest of the night."

Although the Australian made it into Saturday's play, he would subsequently miss the cut, due to the tournament having a second cut after the third round, with his one-over total of two shots too many to make it into the final day.

Currently, Adam Scott leads by one stroke from Poland's Adrian Meronk, with Jiyai Shin holding a one shot lead in the women's division from AIG Women's Open winner, Ashleigh Buhai (opens in new tab).