Tommy Fleetwood Signs Contract Extension With TaylorMade

The new season has only just begun but there are plenty of moves being made by club manufacturer TaylorMade after it announced Tommy Fleetwood has signed a new multi-year deal.

One of Europe's Ryder Cup heroes, Fleetwood grabbed the winning point in Rome and did so using TaylorMade equipment, which he'll continue to do for the next few years.

Coming hot on the heels of news that Scottie Scheffler has also signed a new contract with TaylorMade, it's been quite a couple of days for the manufacturer.

Fleetwood, a six-time winner on the DP World Tour, will keep his P·7TW irons in the bag and the BRNR Mini Driver which he is so fond of, and will go to war with the new TaylorMade Qi10 LS driver and Qi10 5-wood this year, while also using his Hi-Toe 3 wedge and TP5x pix™ golf ball.

“Deciding on your commercial partners plays a huge role in your career," said Fleetwood. "Being a member of Team TaylorMade is something I am proud of, so renewing my contract is a natural progression for my continued improvement.

"Working with such a great team had a huge impact on the decision. Adrian (Rietveld) has become so important in my life, and along with Keith (Sbarbaro) and the rest of the team I know they do everything to support us on Tour.

"I appreciate the faith that David (Abeles) has in me, and I look forward to working together far into the future.”

Since signing with TaylorMade in 2021, Fleetwood has 15 top-10 finishes including top fives at three Majors - The Open and PGA Championship in 2022 and last year's US Open as he continues to hunt down a maiden Major.

TaylorMade Golf President and CEO David Abeles was naturally delighted with re-signing Fleetwood.

“Tommy is one of the classiest golfers in the game," said Abeles. "From how he carries himself on the course to how he interacts with people off it, he truly epitomises the TaylorMade values of high-level performance and relatability to golfers from all walks of life.

"We couldn’t be prouder to continue our relationship with Tommy, he’s an elite athlete and one of golf’s foremost ambassadors. We’re thrilled to have him on Team TaylorMade.”