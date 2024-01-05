Tommy Fleetwood Signs Contract Extension With TaylorMade
Tommy Fleetwood has joined Scottie Scheffler in signing a new multi-year deal with TaylorMade as the manufacturer strengthens its team for the 2024 season
The new season has only just begun but there are plenty of moves being made by club manufacturer TaylorMade after it announced Tommy Fleetwood has signed a new multi-year deal.
One of Europe's Ryder Cup heroes, Fleetwood grabbed the winning point in Rome and did so using TaylorMade equipment, which he'll continue to do for the next few years.
Coming hot on the heels of news that Scottie Scheffler has also signed a new contract with TaylorMade, it's been quite a couple of days for the manufacturer.
Fleetwood, a six-time winner on the DP World Tour, will keep his P·7TW irons in the bag and the BRNR Mini Driver which he is so fond of, and will go to war with the new TaylorMade Qi10 LS driver and Qi10 5-wood this year, while also using his Hi-Toe 3 wedge and TP5x pix™ golf ball.
“Deciding on your commercial partners plays a huge role in your career," said Fleetwood. "Being a member of Team TaylorMade is something I am proud of, so renewing my contract is a natural progression for my continued improvement.
"Working with such a great team had a huge impact on the decision. Adrian (Rietveld) has become so important in my life, and along with Keith (Sbarbaro) and the rest of the team I know they do everything to support us on Tour.
"I appreciate the faith that David (Abeles) has in me, and I look forward to working together far into the future.”
Since signing with TaylorMade in 2021, Fleetwood has 15 top-10 finishes including top fives at three Majors - The Open and PGA Championship in 2022 and last year's US Open as he continues to hunt down a maiden Major.
TaylorMade Golf President and CEO David Abeles was naturally delighted with re-signing Fleetwood.
“Tommy is one of the classiest golfers in the game," said Abeles. "From how he carries himself on the course to how he interacts with people off it, he truly epitomises the TaylorMade values of high-level performance and relatability to golfers from all walks of life.
"We couldn’t be prouder to continue our relationship with Tommy, he’s an elite athlete and one of golf’s foremost ambassadors. We’re thrilled to have him on Team TaylorMade.”
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
