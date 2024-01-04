TaylorMade Golf Announce 'Multi-Year' Contract Extension With Scottie Scheffler

It's all happening in the world of Scottie Scheffler with the newly-crowned PGA Tour Player of the Year signing a new contract extension with his club manufacturer TaylorMade.

Scheffler picked up his second successive Jack Nicklaus award in Hawaii ahead of The Sentry tournament which is the 2024 PGA Tour curtain-raiser this season.

Playing with TaylorMade irons since 2020, Scheffler became a full Team TaylorMade staffer in 2022, and was using the company's driver, fairways woods and irons when he won the Masters that year as part of his lightning four-win burst.

Scheffler added two more wins in 2023 as he compiled a remarkable statistical season - finishing with 13 top-fives and recording the lowest scoring average of the season, with his 68.63 the lowest ever recorded by a player not named Tiger Woods.

The World No.1 retained his WM Phoenix Open title and also added The Players Championship during an ultra-consistent 2023 - where he claimed a record $21,014,342 in prize money.

So the 27-year-old is seemingly extremely comfortable with what's in his bag, leading to a contract extension to continue playing with TaylorMade gear.

“Scottie has ascended to the top of golf’s world rankings with an uncompromising commitment to hard work, continuous improvement in every facet of his game, a champion’s mindset, and an expectation to meet the highest standard for his golf equipment," said TaylorMade Golf CEO and President David Abeles.

"Combined with Scottie’s humility and grace, these attributes are consistent with the core values of TaylorMade and we couldn’t be more excited about his decision remain part of our team for the long term.”

TaylorMade says Scheffler is still testing for his final equipment set-up for the 2024 season, but expect him to use the Qi10 driver and 3-wood along with a full set of P7TW irons.

The new Qi10 driver was in the hands of Tiger Woods at the Hero World Challenge, while Rory McIlroy has also had a go at using it in Dubai.