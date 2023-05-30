Porsche European Open Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

The DP World Tour moves to Green Eagle in Germany for the Porsche European Open.

Last year, Finn Kalle Samooja mastered one of the longest courses in Europe to claim his first win on the Tour after beating Will Besseling by two shots, and both players are in this week’s field.

The man of the moment on the DP World Tour is Spaniard Pablo Larrazabal, who won the Korea Championship at the end of April and followed that up with another victory in last week’s KLM Open in the Netherlands.

The latest win saw the 40-year-old match his highest-ever world ranking of World No.53 – a position he last held in 2014. Given his momentum, he will be confident of climbing even higher after this week’s event.

There are some strong contenders hoping to perform well in their homeland. One is Maximilian Kieffer, who won the D+D Real Czech Masters last August, while another is Marcel Siem, who has more recent success on the Tour following his win in February’s Hero Indian Open. Nick Bachem is another German who will be looking for the backing of the home crowd to inspire him after his four-shot win in the Jonsson Workwear Open in South Africa in March.

However, the player carrying the hopes of most local fans will be Yannik Paul, who won the Mallorca Golf Open in October and has two runner-ups finishes in 2023 so far. That’s left him well in contention for a place in Luke Donald’s European Ryder Cup team for the biennial event at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.

Another player riding high in the European Ryder Cup Points List is Spaniard Jorge Campillo, who finished eighth at the Rome venue in the Italian Open and is a relatively recent winner on the Tour following his Magical Kenya Open victory in March.

Marcus Armitage closed out a two-shot win in this tournament in 2021, and he also plays, looking for his second DP World Tour victory. Two other Englishmen who’ve won the tournament in recent years are Richard McEvoy and Jordan Smith, who also play.

Others who will be keen to follow up recent successes include Swede Simon Forsstrom, who secured his maiden DP World Tour win in the Soudal Open two weeks ago, while SDC Championship winner Matthew Baldwin also plays.

With the likes of popular Scot Robert MacIntyre and Dane star Rasmus Hojgaard also in the field, the scene is set for four days of tough competition as players bid for a share of the $2m purse.

Below is the prize money and field for the Porsche European Open.

Porsche European Open Prize Money 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $340,000 2nd $220,000 3rd $125,000 4th $100,000 5th $84,800 6th $70,000 7th $60,000 8th $50,000 9th $44,800 10th $40,000 11th $36,800 12th $34,400 13th $32,200 14th $30,600 15th $29,400 16th $28,200 17th $27,000 18th $25,800 19th $24,800 20th $24,000 21st $23,200 22nd $22,600 23rd $22,000 24th $21,400 25th $20,800 26th $20,200 27th $19,600 28th $19,000 29th $18,400 30th $17,800 31st $17,200 32nd $16,600 33rd $16,000 34th $15,400 35th $14,800 36th $14,200 37th $13,800 38th $13,400 39th $13,000 40th $12,600 41st $12,200 42nd $11,800 43rd $11,400 44th $11,000 45th $10,600 46th $10,200 47th $9,800 48th $9,400 49th $9,000 50th $8,600 51st $8,200 52nd $7,800 53rd $7,400 54th $7,000 55th $6,800 56th $6,600 57th $6,400 58th $6,200 59th $6,000 60th $5,800 61st $5,600 62nd $5,400 63rd $5,200 64th $5,000 65th $4,800

Porsche European Open Field 2023

Thomas Aiken

Anton Albers

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

John Axelsen

Nick Bachem

Matthew Baldwin

Oliver Bekker

Wil Besseling

Lucas Bjerregaard

Alexander Björk

Dan Bradbury

Christoffer Bring

Daniel Brown

Julien Brun

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jorge Campillo

John Catlin

Ma Chengyao

Tiger Christensen

Todd Clements

Sean Crocker

Jens Dantorp

Jannik De Bruyn

Louis De Jager

Alejandro Del Rey

Jamie Donaldson

Bryce Easton

Tobias Edén

Nacho Elvira

Ewen Ferguson

Pedro Figueiredo

Ross Fisher

Alex Fitzpatrick

Grant Forrest

Simon Forsström

Jeremy Freiburghaus

Manu Gandas

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Deon Germishuys

Ricardo Gouveia

Mateusz Gradecki

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Jordan Gumberg

Chase Hanna

Marcus Helligkilde

Angel Hidalgo

Calum Hill

Daniel Hillier

Ryo Hisatsune

Rasmus Højgaard

David Horsey

Rikuya Hoshino

David Howell

Daan Huizing

Oliver Hundebøll

Sam Hutsby

Aguri Iwasaki

Scott Jamieson

Jazz Janewattananond

Kristian Krogh Johannessen

Matthew Jordan

Masahiro Kawamura

Mutahi Kibugu

Maximilian Kieffer

Yeongsu Kim

Søren Kjeldsen

Alexander Knappe

Jeong Weon Ko

Gudmundur Kristjansson

Frederic Lacroix

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Joshua Lee

Niklas Lemke

Oscar Lengden

Alexander Levy

Haotong Li

Mikael Lindberg

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Joost Luiten

Robert Macintyre

Richard Mansell

Richard McEvoy

Tom McKibbin

Velten Meyer

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

John Murphy

Lukas Nemecz

Wilco Nienaber

Niklas Nørgaard

Thorbjørn Olesen

Renato Paratore

John Parry

Yannik Paul

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Garrick Porteous

Tapio Pulkkanen

David Ravetto

JC Ritchie

Maximilian Rottluff

Antoine Rozner

Adrien Saddier

Kalle Samooja

Ricardo Santos

Matti Schmid

Maximilian Schmitt

Marcel Schneider

Freddy Schott

Yannick Schuetz

Jason Scrivener

Marcel Siem

Martin Simonsen

Jordan Smith

Clément Sordet

Matthew Southgate

Gary Stal

Joël Stalter

Ockie Strydom

Tristen Strydom

Andy Sullivan

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Tim Tillmanns

Sami Välimäki

Darius Van Driel

Johannes Veerman

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Justin Walters

Jeunghun Wang

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Dale Whitnell

Gunner Wiebe

Andrew Wilson

Oliver Wilson

Blake Windred

Where Is The Porsche European Open? The tournament takes place at the North Course at Green Eagle Golf Courses in Hamburg, its home since 2017. At 7,717 yards from the Championship tees, it is one of the longest courses in the world.