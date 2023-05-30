Porsche European Open Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Kalle Samooja defends his title with in-form Pablo Larrazabal and a host of German talent in the field too
The DP World Tour moves to Green Eagle in Germany for the Porsche European Open.
Last year, Finn Kalle Samooja mastered one of the longest courses in Europe to claim his first win on the Tour after beating Will Besseling by two shots, and both players are in this week’s field.
The man of the moment on the DP World Tour is Spaniard Pablo Larrazabal, who won the Korea Championship at the end of April and followed that up with another victory in last week’s KLM Open in the Netherlands.
The latest win saw the 40-year-old match his highest-ever world ranking of World No.53 – a position he last held in 2014. Given his momentum, he will be confident of climbing even higher after this week’s event.
There are some strong contenders hoping to perform well in their homeland. One is Maximilian Kieffer, who won the D+D Real Czech Masters last August, while another is Marcel Siem, who has more recent success on the Tour following his win in February’s Hero Indian Open. Nick Bachem is another German who will be looking for the backing of the home crowd to inspire him after his four-shot win in the Jonsson Workwear Open in South Africa in March.
However, the player carrying the hopes of most local fans will be Yannik Paul, who won the Mallorca Golf Open in October and has two runner-ups finishes in 2023 so far. That’s left him well in contention for a place in Luke Donald’s European Ryder Cup team for the biennial event at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.
Another player riding high in the European Ryder Cup Points List is Spaniard Jorge Campillo, who finished eighth at the Rome venue in the Italian Open and is a relatively recent winner on the Tour following his Magical Kenya Open victory in March.
Marcus Armitage closed out a two-shot win in this tournament in 2021, and he also plays, looking for his second DP World Tour victory. Two other Englishmen who’ve won the tournament in recent years are Richard McEvoy and Jordan Smith, who also play.
Others who will be keen to follow up recent successes include Swede Simon Forsstrom, who secured his maiden DP World Tour win in the Soudal Open two weeks ago, while SDC Championship winner Matthew Baldwin also plays.
With the likes of popular Scot Robert MacIntyre and Dane star Rasmus Hojgaard also in the field, the scene is set for four days of tough competition as players bid for a share of the $2m purse.
Below is the prize money and field for the Porsche European Open.
Porsche European Open Prize Money 2023
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$340,000
|2nd
|$220,000
|3rd
|$125,000
|4th
|$100,000
|5th
|$84,800
|6th
|$70,000
|7th
|$60,000
|8th
|$50,000
|9th
|$44,800
|10th
|$40,000
|11th
|$36,800
|12th
|$34,400
|13th
|$32,200
|14th
|$30,600
|15th
|$29,400
|16th
|$28,200
|17th
|$27,000
|18th
|$25,800
|19th
|$24,800
|20th
|$24,000
|21st
|$23,200
|22nd
|$22,600
|23rd
|$22,000
|24th
|$21,400
|25th
|$20,800
|26th
|$20,200
|27th
|$19,600
|28th
|$19,000
|29th
|$18,400
|30th
|$17,800
|31st
|$17,200
|32nd
|$16,600
|33rd
|$16,000
|34th
|$15,400
|35th
|$14,800
|36th
|$14,200
|37th
|$13,800
|38th
|$13,400
|39th
|$13,000
|40th
|$12,600
|41st
|$12,200
|42nd
|$11,800
|43rd
|$11,400
|44th
|$11,000
|45th
|$10,600
|46th
|$10,200
|47th
|$9,800
|48th
|$9,400
|49th
|$9,000
|50th
|$8,600
|51st
|$8,200
|52nd
|$7,800
|53rd
|$7,400
|54th
|$7,000
|55th
|$6,800
|56th
|$6,600
|57th
|$6,400
|58th
|$6,200
|59th
|$6,000
|60th
|$5,800
|61st
|$5,600
|62nd
|$5,400
|63rd
|$5,200
|64th
|$5,000
|65th
|$4,800
Porsche European Open Field 2023
- Thomas Aiken
- Anton Albers
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- John Axelsen
- Nick Bachem
- Matthew Baldwin
- Oliver Bekker
- Wil Besseling
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Alexander Björk
- Dan Bradbury
- Christoffer Bring
- Daniel Brown
- Julien Brun
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jorge Campillo
- John Catlin
- Ma Chengyao
- Tiger Christensen
- Todd Clements
- Sean Crocker
- Jens Dantorp
- Jannik De Bruyn
- Louis De Jager
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Jamie Donaldson
- Bryce Easton
- Tobias Edén
- Nacho Elvira
- Ewen Ferguson
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Ross Fisher
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Grant Forrest
- Simon Forsström
- Jeremy Freiburghaus
- Manu Gandas
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Deon Germishuys
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Mateusz Gradecki
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Jordan Gumberg
- Chase Hanna
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Angel Hidalgo
- Calum Hill
- Daniel Hillier
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Rasmus Højgaard
- David Horsey
- Rikuya Hoshino
- David Howell
- Daan Huizing
- Oliver Hundebøll
- Sam Hutsby
- Aguri Iwasaki
- Scott Jamieson
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Kristian Krogh Johannessen
- Matthew Jordan
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Mutahi Kibugu
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Yeongsu Kim
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Alexander Knappe
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Gudmundur Kristjansson
- Frederic Lacroix
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Joshua Lee
- Niklas Lemke
- Oscar Lengden
- Alexander Levy
- Haotong Li
- Mikael Lindberg
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Joost Luiten
- Robert Macintyre
- Richard Mansell
- Richard McEvoy
- Tom McKibbin
- Velten Meyer
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- John Murphy
- Lukas Nemecz
- Wilco Nienaber
- Niklas Nørgaard
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Renato Paratore
- John Parry
- Yannik Paul
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- Garrick Porteous
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- David Ravetto
- JC Ritchie
- Maximilian Rottluff
- Antoine Rozner
- Adrien Saddier
- Kalle Samooja
- Ricardo Santos
- Matti Schmid
- Maximilian Schmitt
- Marcel Schneider
- Freddy Schott
- Yannick Schuetz
- Jason Scrivener
- Marcel Siem
- Martin Simonsen
- Jordan Smith
- Clément Sordet
- Matthew Southgate
- Gary Stal
- Joël Stalter
- Ockie Strydom
- Tristen Strydom
- Andy Sullivan
- Connor Syme
- Santiago Tarrio
- Tim Tillmanns
- Sami Välimäki
- Darius Van Driel
- Johannes Veerman
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Justin Walters
- Jeunghun Wang
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Dale Whitnell
- Gunner Wiebe
- Andrew Wilson
- Oliver Wilson
- Blake Windred
Where Is The Porsche European Open?
The tournament takes place at the North Course at Green Eagle Golf Courses in Hamburg, its home since 2017. At 7,717 yards from the Championship tees, it is one of the longest courses in the world.
How Much Does The Winner Of The Porsche European Open Get?
The winner of the Porsche European Open will earn $340,000, an identical sum to that claimed by Spaniard Pablo Larrazabal for his win in the previous DP World Tour event, the KLM Open.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
