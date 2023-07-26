Tom Lehman’s Son To Make PGA Tour Debut In 3M Open
The former World No.1’s son, Thomas, will appear on a sponsor exemption at TPC Twin Cities
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
A glance at the field for the 3M Open could leave some doing a double take as a name from the past leaps out.
However, rather than former World No.1 Tom Lehman taking his place in the line-up at TPC Twin Cities, it’s his son Thomas who will be making his PGA Tour debut at the course on a sponsor exemption.
During preparations for surely the biggest tournament of his short career, Lehman Jr, who turned pro in 2020 and mainly plays on the Dakotas Tour, explained how the opportunity came about. He said: “I wrote an email to the director of the tournament and didn't hear back for a while.
“I know my dad, me and my dad were very involved in the process of trying to get a sponsor exemption, and I was in the middle of playing a practice round in a different tournament about two weeks ago when my dad called me and told me I got in, so I was very excited to hear that news.”
The tournament will be a fitting occasion for Lehman to make his PGA Tour bow as his dad had a hand in renovations to the course. However, perhaps surprisingly, he revealed he’s a newcomer to playing it.
He said: “Actually this week is my first time playing. I've been out here just watching my dad play when it used to be a Champions Tour event so I've been out here quite a few times, I've never actually played. Love the course.”
Nevertheless, Lehman has played in plenty of tournaments leading up to the big occasion this week. For example, he won the 2016 Northern Am and also played in the 2018 US Amateur at Pebble Beach, but missed the cut before graduating from Cal Poly in 2019 and turning pro the following year. He’s banking on his playing experience to settle his nerves.
He said: “I've played a million tournaments now and I've been playing pro for a while and I've been playing pretty well. I just need to think of it as another event. I know I can play this course. It's a good setup for me and I just need to keep that in mind that I'm just, it's just one shot at a time, play the course and not - that's kind of it. I'm sure once the first tee shot's over tomorrow, it will all settle in pretty good.”
As for his hopes in the tournament, Lehman was realistic about his chances. He said: “You know, I think obviously making it to the weekend would be successful. I think, yeah, I'd say make it to the weekend, just having - I want to set my expectations high obviously, but I'd say anywhere top 40, 30 would be where I would be very happy with.”
To that end, Lehman admitted he’d taken advice from his dad on how to play the course. He explained: “He's been walking around with me in the practice rounds and he's been helping me out just kind of where to hit it, where the tucked pins are and where the misses are on the greens. He's been very helpful.”
However, he also revealed that the relationship gives him another excuse if things don’t always go to plan. He explained: “Hit it in the bunker, that's the architect's fault.”
If Lehman goes on to have a career anywhere near as successful as his father, which included a win in the 1996 Open, he’s unlikely to need excuses for poor play too often.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Why You Should Choose Hospitality To Watch The AIG Women's Open
Here's your chance to book one of the best seats in the house at Walton Heath Golf Club on August 10-13
By Michael Weston • Published
-
Westwood Says Disrespect Shown For Harman's Open Win
Lee Westwood on the disrespect shown towards Brian Harman's Open Championship victory
By Paul Higham • Published