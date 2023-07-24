3M Open Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

With only two regular PGA Tour events remaining until the FedEx Cup playoffs, players continue to jostle for a place in the top 70 of the standings with the 3M Open.

Last year, Tony Finau took advantage of a Scott Piercy collapse to claim the title. Since then, Finau has won three more times on the PGA Tour, most recently holding off the challenge of Jon Rahm in April’s Mexico Open. He returns to TPC Twin Cities in Minnesota hoping to replicate his achievement of 2022.

He’ll fancy his chances too. As well as his win in last year’s tournament, Finau is currently ranked 19th in the world, the second-highest in this week’s field.

Nevertheless, he heads into the tournament on the back of some indifferent form that has seen him fail to finish in the top 10 since that win at Vidanta Vallarta, with a missed cut at The Open his most recent disappointment.

The highest-ranked player in this week’s tournament is Cameron Young. Unlike Finau, he fared far better during last week’s final Major of the year at Royal Liverpool. The World No.15 tied for eighth in the tournament. While the American is still awaiting his maiden PGA Tour victory, he will surely feel this week’s event gives him as good a chance as any.

Despite coming straight after The Open in the schedule, there is a scattering of other high-profile players in this week's tournament.

One is Justin Thomas, who will be desperate to get back to his best after a barren run that has seen him miss the cut in four of his last six starts, most recently last week. The two-time Major winner last claimed victory in the 2022 PGA Championship. A T9 in June's Travelers Championship is one of the few highlights in a disappointing season for the American.

Justin Thomas will be hoping to return to his best after another missed cut at The Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another player desperately out of form is Billy Horschel. The American has been predictably honest about his recent on-course struggles, which included a missed cut at The Open, and he’ll be hoping this week marks a turning point after a long period of struggle.

Sepp Straka, who finished T2 last week, is another player who will surely feel confident of victory this week. The Austrian’s best-ever finish in a Major followed a win in the John Deere Classic earlier in the month. He goes in search of his third PGA Tour victory this week.

Two places beneath Straka in the world rankings, at 27th, is Sungjae Im, and he’s looking to improve on his tie for second in last year’s event as he goes in search of his first win since the 2021 Shriners Children’s Open. Im shared that finish with Emiliano Griillo, and the Argentinian also participates as he looks to build on his T6 at The Open.

Cameron Champ won the 3M Open in 2021, and he is also in this week’s field looking for his first victory since.

Other players to look out for include 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, rising Swedish star Ludvig Aberg and another player who recently turned professional, American Sam Bennett.

Players will compete for a purse of $7.8m, of which the winner will claim $1.404m.

Below is the full prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 3M Open.

3M Open Prize Money 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,404,000 2nd $850,200 3rd $538,200 4th $382,200 5th $319,800 6th $282,750 7th $263,250 8th $243,750 9th $228,150 10th $212,550 11th $196,950 12th $181,350 13th $165,750 14th $150,150 15th $142,350 16th $134,550 17th $126,750 18th $118,950 19th $111,150 20th $103,350 21st $95,550 22nd $87,750 23rd $81,510 24th $75,270 25th $69,030 26th $62,790. 27th $60,450 28th $58,110 29th $55,770 30th $53,430 31st $51,090 32nd $48,750 33rd $46,410 34th $44,460 35th $42,510 36th $40,560 37th $38,610 38th $37,050 39th $35,490 40th $33,930 41st $32,370 42nd $30,810 43rd $29,250 44th $27,690 45th $26,130 46th $24,570 47th $23,010 48th $21,762 49th $20,670 50th $20,046 51st $19,578 52nd $19,110 53rd $18,798 54th $18,486 55th $18,330 56th $18,174 57th $18,018 58th $17,862 59th $17,706 60th $17,550 61st $17,394 62nd $17,238 63rd $17,082 64th $16,926 65th $16,770

3M Open Field 2023

Aberg, Ludvig

Alexander, Tyson

Armour, Ryan

Baddeley, Aaron

Bennett, Sam

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bhatia, Akshay

Blair, Zac

Brehm, Ryan

Byrd, Jonathan

Capan III, Frankie

Champ, Cameron

Cink, Stewart

Cole, Eric

Collins, Chad

Cone, Trevor

Cook, Austin

Daffue, MJ

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Dou, Zecheng

Dufner, Jason

Duncan, Tyler

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

Endycott, Harrison

Finau, Tony

Fox, Ryan

Frittelli, Dylan

Garnett, Brice

Gay, Brian

Gerard, Ryan

Ghim, Doug

Gligic, Michael

Glover, Lucas

Gordon, Will

Goya, Tano

Grant, Brent

Gribble, Cody

Griffin, Ben

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Hadley, Chesson

Hadwin, Adam

Hahn, James

Haley II, Paul

Hall, Harry

Hardy, Nick

Harrington, Scott

Herman, Jim

Hickok, Kramer

Higgo, Garrick

Higgs, Harry

Hitchner, Derek

Hodges, Lee

Hoffman, Charley

Hoge, Tom

Hojgaard, Nicolai

Horschel, Billy

Hossler, Beau

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Kim, Michael

Kim, S.H.

Kizzire, Patton

Knox, Russell

Kodaira, Satoshi

Kraft, Kelly

Kuchar, Matt

Kuest, Peter

Laird, Martin

Landry, Andrew

Lashley, Nate

Lebioda, Hank

Lee, K.H.

Lehman, Thomas

Lingmerth, David

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Long, Adam

Lower, Justin

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

Matsuyama, Hideki

Matthews, Brandon

McGreevy, Max

Merritt, Troy

Mitchell, Keith

Montgomery, Taylor

Moore, Ryan

Mullinax, Trey

NeSmith, Matt

Noren, Alex

Norlander, Henrik

Norrman, Vincent

Novak, Andrew

Núñez, Augusto

Palmer, Ryan

Pan, C.T.

Pendrith, Taylor

Percy, Cameron

Piercy, Scott

Poston, J.T.

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Redman, Doc

Rodgers, Patrick

Rolland, Eric

Roy, Kevin

Ryder, Sam

Schmid, Matti

Schwab, Matthias

Shelton, Robby

Sigg, Greyson

Smotherman, Austin

Snedeker, Brandt

Spaun, J.J.

Stevens, Sam

Straka, Sepp

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Stuard, Brian

Suh, Justin

Summerhays, Preston

Svensson, Adam

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Ben

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Thompson, Davis

Trainer, Martin

Tway, Kevin

Van Rooyen, Erik

Walker, Jimmy

Wallace, Matt

Watney, Nick

Werbylo, Trevor

Werenski, Richy

Westmoreland, Kyle

Woodland, Gary

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan

Young, Cameron

Young, Carson

Yu, Kevin

Yuan, Carl

