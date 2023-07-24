3M Open Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Tony Finau defends his trophy as the PGA Tour heads to Minnesota for the penultimate event in the regular season
With only two regular PGA Tour events remaining until the FedEx Cup playoffs, players continue to jostle for a place in the top 70 of the standings with the 3M Open.
Last year, Tony Finau took advantage of a Scott Piercy collapse to claim the title. Since then, Finau has won three more times on the PGA Tour, most recently holding off the challenge of Jon Rahm in April’s Mexico Open. He returns to TPC Twin Cities in Minnesota hoping to replicate his achievement of 2022.
He’ll fancy his chances too. As well as his win in last year’s tournament, Finau is currently ranked 19th in the world, the second-highest in this week’s field.
Nevertheless, he heads into the tournament on the back of some indifferent form that has seen him fail to finish in the top 10 since that win at Vidanta Vallarta, with a missed cut at The Open his most recent disappointment.
The highest-ranked player in this week’s tournament is Cameron Young. Unlike Finau, he fared far better during last week’s final Major of the year at Royal Liverpool. The World No.15 tied for eighth in the tournament. While the American is still awaiting his maiden PGA Tour victory, he will surely feel this week’s event gives him as good a chance as any.
Despite coming straight after The Open in the schedule, there is a scattering of other high-profile players in this week's tournament.
One is Justin Thomas, who will be desperate to get back to his best after a barren run that has seen him miss the cut in four of his last six starts, most recently last week. The two-time Major winner last claimed victory in the 2022 PGA Championship. A T9 in June's Travelers Championship is one of the few highlights in a disappointing season for the American.
Another player desperately out of form is Billy Horschel. The American has been predictably honest about his recent on-course struggles, which included a missed cut at The Open, and he’ll be hoping this week marks a turning point after a long period of struggle.
Sepp Straka, who finished T2 last week, is another player who will surely feel confident of victory this week. The Austrian’s best-ever finish in a Major followed a win in the John Deere Classic earlier in the month. He goes in search of his third PGA Tour victory this week.
Two places beneath Straka in the world rankings, at 27th, is Sungjae Im, and he’s looking to improve on his tie for second in last year’s event as he goes in search of his first win since the 2021 Shriners Children’s Open. Im shared that finish with Emiliano Griillo, and the Argentinian also participates as he looks to build on his T6 at The Open.
Cameron Champ won the 3M Open in 2021, and he is also in this week’s field looking for his first victory since.
Other players to look out for include 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, rising Swedish star Ludvig Aberg and another player who recently turned professional, American Sam Bennett.
Players will compete for a purse of $7.8m, of which the winner will claim $1.404m.
Below is the full prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 3M Open.
3M Open Prize Money 2023
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,404,000
|2nd
|$850,200
|3rd
|$538,200
|4th
|$382,200
|5th
|$319,800
|6th
|$282,750
|7th
|$263,250
|8th
|$243,750
|9th
|$228,150
|10th
|$212,550
|11th
|$196,950
|12th
|$181,350
|13th
|$165,750
|14th
|$150,150
|15th
|$142,350
|16th
|$134,550
|17th
|$126,750
|18th
|$118,950
|19th
|$111,150
|20th
|$103,350
|21st
|$95,550
|22nd
|$87,750
|23rd
|$81,510
|24th
|$75,270
|25th
|$69,030
|26th
|$62,790.
|27th
|$60,450
|28th
|$58,110
|29th
|$55,770
|30th
|$53,430
|31st
|$51,090
|32nd
|$48,750
|33rd
|$46,410
|34th
|$44,460
|35th
|$42,510
|36th
|$40,560
|37th
|$38,610
|38th
|$37,050
|39th
|$35,490
|40th
|$33,930
|41st
|$32,370
|42nd
|$30,810
|43rd
|$29,250
|44th
|$27,690
|45th
|$26,130
|46th
|$24,570
|47th
|$23,010
|48th
|$21,762
|49th
|$20,670
|50th
|$20,046
|51st
|$19,578
|52nd
|$19,110
|53rd
|$18,798
|54th
|$18,486
|55th
|$18,330
|56th
|$18,174
|57th
|$18,018
|58th
|$17,862
|59th
|$17,706
|60th
|$17,550
|61st
|$17,394
|62nd
|$17,238
|63rd
|$17,082
|64th
|$16,926
|65th
|$16,770
3M Open Field 2023
- Aberg, Ludvig
- Alexander, Tyson
- Armour, Ryan
- Baddeley, Aaron
- Bennett, Sam
- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
- Bhatia, Akshay
- Blair, Zac
- Brehm, Ryan
- Byrd, Jonathan
- Capan III, Frankie
- Champ, Cameron
- Cink, Stewart
- Cole, Eric
- Collins, Chad
- Cone, Trevor
- Cook, Austin
- Daffue, MJ
- Dahmen, Joel
- Davis, Cam
- Dou, Zecheng
- Dufner, Jason
- Duncan, Tyler
- Echavarria, Nico
- Eckroat, Austin
- Endycott, Harrison
- Finau, Tony
- Fox, Ryan
- Frittelli, Dylan
- Garnett, Brice
- Gay, Brian
- Gerard, Ryan
- Ghim, Doug
- Gligic, Michael
- Glover, Lucas
- Gordon, Will
- Goya, Tano
- Grant, Brent
- Gribble, Cody
- Griffin, Ben
- Griffin, Lanto
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Hadley, Chesson
- Hadwin, Adam
- Hahn, James
- Haley II, Paul
- Hall, Harry
- Hardy, Nick
- Harrington, Scott
- Herman, Jim
- Hickok, Kramer
- Higgo, Garrick
- Higgs, Harry
- Hitchner, Derek
- Hodges, Lee
- Hoffman, Charley
- Hoge, Tom
- Hojgaard, Nicolai
- Horschel, Billy
- Hossler, Beau
- Hubbard, Mark
- Hughes, Mackenzie
- Im, Sungjae
- Jaeger, Stephan
- Kim, Michael
- Kim, S.H.
- Kizzire, Patton
- Knox, Russell
- Kodaira, Satoshi
- Kraft, Kelly
- Kuchar, Matt
- Kuest, Peter
- Laird, Martin
- Landry, Andrew
- Lashley, Nate
- Lebioda, Hank
- Lee, K.H.
- Lehman, Thomas
- Lingmerth, David
- Lipsky, David
- List, Luke
- Long, Adam
- Lower, Justin
- Malnati, Peter
- Martin, Ben
- Matsuyama, Hideki
- Matthews, Brandon
- McGreevy, Max
- Merritt, Troy
- Mitchell, Keith
- Montgomery, Taylor
- Moore, Ryan
- Mullinax, Trey
- NeSmith, Matt
- Noren, Alex
- Norlander, Henrik
- Norrman, Vincent
- Novak, Andrew
- Núñez, Augusto
- Palmer, Ryan
- Pan, C.T.
- Pendrith, Taylor
- Percy, Cameron
- Piercy, Scott
- Poston, J.T.
- Rai, Aaron
- Ramey, Chad
- Reavie, Chez
- Redman, Doc
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Rolland, Eric
- Roy, Kevin
- Ryder, Sam
- Schmid, Matti
- Schwab, Matthias
- Shelton, Robby
- Sigg, Greyson
- Smotherman, Austin
- Snedeker, Brandt
- Spaun, J.J.
- Stevens, Sam
- Straka, Sepp
- Streb, Robert
- Streelman, Kevin
- Stuard, Brian
- Suh, Justin
- Summerhays, Preston
- Svensson, Adam
- Tarren, Callum
- Taylor, Ben
- Theegala, Sahith
- Thomas, Justin
- Thompson, Davis
- Trainer, Martin
- Tway, Kevin
- Van Rooyen, Erik
- Walker, Jimmy
- Wallace, Matt
- Watney, Nick
- Werbylo, Trevor
- Werenski, Richy
- Westmoreland, Kyle
- Woodland, Gary
- Wu, Brandon
- Wu, Dylan
- Young, Cameron
- Young, Carson
- Yu, Kevin
- Yuan, Carl
Who Is Playing In The 3M Open?
Despite coming immediately after The Open in the schedule, the 3M Open still boasts a handful of world-class players, including champion Tony Finau, two-time Major winner Justin Thomas and 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama.
Where Is The 3M Open Being Held?
The tournament takes place at TPC Twin Cities in Minnesota. The course was designed by Arnold Palmer in consultation with Tom Lehman and opened in 2000. Mature oak, pine and spruce trees are found throughout the course, while there are 27 bodies of water for players to negotiate.
