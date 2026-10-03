Tom Kim Withdraws From Baycurrent Classic Following Gold Medal At Asian Games

Tom Kim had arguably the most consequential victory of his life at the Asian Games, where he won the individual title to claim the gold medal.

It wasn’t just winning gold in Japan that had implications for Kim’s career - it also earned him an exemption from mandatory military service in his native South Korea.

Able-bodied South Korean males are usually required to perform 18 to 21 months of military service before the age of 28, but some individuals can secure exemptions with success in notable events, including winning a gold medal at the Asian Games.

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Tom Kim won the gold medal at the Asian Games (Image credit: Getty Images)

Initially, Kim had been in the 72-player field for the third FedExCup Fall event of the PGA Tour season, the Baycurrent Classic, which begins at Yokohama Country Club in Japan next week.

However, the four-time PGA Tour winner has withdrawn from the no-cut event, with Norwegian Kris Ventura taking his place in the field.

It’s not just the pressure of winning gold at the Asian Games that Kim has had to contend with in recent weeks.

His commitment at the Asian Games meant that he had to leave last week’s Presidents Cup, where he starred for the Internationals, before its conclusion.

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While there is no confirmation as to why Kim has withdrawn from next week’s event, his dash from Medinah to Japan for his date with destiny will no doubt have contributed to a physically and emotionally draining spell for the 24-year-old.

Despite Kim’s decision not to participate in the Baycurrent Classic, there is still a strong field lined up for the event.

The defending champion is two-time Major winner Xander Schauffele, while US Open champion Wyndham Clark, who is in search of his fourth title of the season, also plays.

Other big names set to appear include Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and local hero Hideki Matsuyama, who won the tournament in 2021.