’Tis The Season… Masters Run-In Has Officially Started As Players Receive Golf’s Greatest Invitation

It's that time of year again, when excitement builds for that special delivery - no, not Santa delivering Christmas presents, but the arrival of those treasured invites to the 2024 Masters.

Augusta National has been sending out their famous invitations to play in next year's Masters, and they're being gratefully received by the likes of Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Even players such as the English pair who have driven down Magnolia Lane on numerous occasions still get that buzz of excitement when the envelope arrives.

And Masters invites are even more precious this year as there's set to be the smallest number of them being sent out since 1985 with the field predicted to be under 80.

The Masters has traditionally had fields ranging between 85 to 100 players, with 88 competing for the Green Jacket this year - which was of course eventually won by Jon Rahm.

The smallest ever Masters field is 42, which occurred in 1938 and 1942, while the largest is 110, seen in 1962, but 2024 is set to be on the smaller side.

Eric Cole will be even more thrilled to receive his invite as he'll make his Masters debut next year - as will Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard who will scrape in as the World No.50.

Getting that Masters invite will also be a big moment for Ludvig Aberg, who gets in after his PGA Tour victory this year during an amazing start to his professional career.

Already a winner on the DP World Tour, PGA Tour and in the Ryder Cup, Aberg will not only make his Masters debut but play in his very first Major when he makes the trip to Augusta in April.

And just to get everyone in the mood, Augusta officials have posted a video on social media of their famous invites - reminding fans that "spring is just around the corner" and the first Major of 2024 is not too far away.

There's also a warming video of the famous Butler Cabin fireplace looking particularly festive with a roaring flame - and if you're particularly taken with the seven then check out the YouTube video - which is a full one hour long!