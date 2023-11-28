Tiger Woods Using New TaylorMade Driver At Hero World Challenge
The 15-time Major winner was pictured hitting the new unreleased TaylorMade driver in practice for his return at the Hero World Challenge
Tiger Woods makes his eagerly anticipated comeback this week at the Hero World Challenge and it appears he'll be doing so with a new driver.
Woods spoke to the media on Tuesday morning before heading out to the course at Albany in The Bahamas, where he was pictured with the new TaylorMade Qi10 LS driver - the same model used by both Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood at the DP World Tour Championship earlier in the month.
Not much is known about the driver just yet, other than details recorded on the USGA's List of Conforming Driver Heads. It has a carbon face, like the TaylorMade Stealth and Stealth 2 drivers, as well as a speed pocket and a sliding fade/draw weight to adjust shot shape.
Woods looks to have his Qi10 LS set up in the fade position, and he has also turned up this week with a new driver shaft. The 15-time Major winner previously had the Ventus Black 6 X model in his Stealth Plus driver but has switched into a Graphite Design Tour AD-VF shaft this week.
Other TaylorMade pros in the stacked 20-man Hero World Challenge field include World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa, who may also have a new TaylorMade driver in the bag this week.
That's because a TaylorMade Qi10 appeared on the USGA Conforming List earlier this week. It looks similar to the LS (low spin, we assume) version but doesn't feature the fade/draw weight port and is listed in 9 and 10.5 degree versions versus the 8, 9 and 10.5 ones of the Qi10 LS.
Woods makes his first start since April this week, after limping out of The Masters prior to the final day's action. He underwent a subtalar fusion surgery following his Augusta withdrawal, which he called a "success".
"I'm not concerned at all about walking [it]. As I said, I don't have any of the ankle pain that I had with the hardware that's been placed in my foot, that's all gone," he said.
"The other parts of my body, my knee hurts, my back. The forces go somewhere else. Just like when I had my back fused, the forces have to go somewhere. So it's up the chain.
"My game feels rusty, I haven't played in a while. I'm excited to compete and play, and I'm just as curious as all of you are to see what happens because I haven't done it in a while."
While admitting he has pain in other areas now, he did reveal that he hopes to play a tournament a month next year.
Woods goes out at 11.52am ET on Thursday morning alongside close friend Justin Thomas.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2 HL
Irons: Mizuno MP-H4 3-iron, Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
-
-
'He's Spending Most Of His Waking Hours Thinking About How To Better The PGA Tour For The Players' - Spieth Praises Woods Policy Board Impact
Jordan Spieth has praised the influence of Tiger Woods as negotiations between the PGA Tour and the PIF continue
By Mike Hall Published
-
I Listened To Every Word Of Tiger Woods' Press Conference... Here's Why He's Going To Win Again
Woods' quiet confidence of being pain-free and hoping to play 12 events next year gives me hope the great man can hoist another trophy
By Elliott Heath Published
-
J.Lindeberg Has Just Revealed Its First Golf Shoes And They Look Amazing
The Swedish brand has dipped its toes into the golf shoe market for the very first time with a distinctive, proprietary new model.
By Dan Parker Published
-
PGA Tour Pro Using New Unreleased Ping Driver
Cameron Champ has a new Ping G430 10K driver in the bag per images from Golf.com's Jonathan Wall
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Rory McIlroy Testing New 2024 TaylorMade Driver At DP World Tour Championship
The four-time Major champion was testing an unreleased driver ahead of this week's DP World Tour finale in Dubai
By Elliott Heath Published
-
New Ping S159 Wedges Spotted On Tour
A brand new Ping wedge has been spotted on the DP World Tour this week at the Nedbank Golf Challenge
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Adam Scott Testing New Custom Clubs After 'Terrible' Iron Play
The Australian says his iron play has been "terrible" this year after showing off some new custom Miuras on social media
By Elliott Heath Published
-
New Costco Kirkland Signature Driver Spotted
A brand new Kirkland Signature driver has appeared on the USGA's list of Conforming Driver Heads
By Elliott Heath Published
-
'I Heeled It But It Went In' - Jon Rahm Is A Big Fan Of The New Odyssey Ai-One Putters
Designed using Artificial Intelligence, Jon Rahm switched instantly into the Odyssey Ai-One putter. Here's everything you need to know about the new high-tech putter ranges
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Odyssey Golf And YouTube Stars Good Good Collaborate With New Putters
The YouTube group signed a deal with Callaway at the start of 2023 and will release their second limited-edition product together
By Ben Fleming Published