Padraig Harrington To Lead €7m Seapoint Golf Links Renovation

Padraig Harrington is set to lead a €7m redesign of Seapoint Golf Links in County Louth, with an aim for the course to host the Irish Open.

Seapoint, situated next door to UK and Ireland top 100 venue, County Louth Golf Club and around 40 miles north of Dublin, was originally designed by Declan Branigan and Des Smyth and opened in 1993.

It has already hosted a number of esteemed events including the Irish Amateur Close, Irish PGA, Irish Men’s Amateur Open Championship and the Legends Tour's Irish Legends.

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Harrington, alongside Giulia Ferroni and Roddy Carr, will build four new holes, seven new green complexes, make significant changes to existing holes, renew bunkers and natural sand areas, introduce a new irrigation system and a new halfway house at the venue.

The course will fully close in a matter of months, with work set to begin in early January 2027 before a planned reopening in Spring 2028.

The ambition of the project is to "make more" of the course's natural strengths, "while respecting the character and qualities that members value about the course today" to ultimately create a "better golf experience that remains unmistakably Seapoint."

(Image credit: Seapoint Golf Links)

“I’m hugely excited that Seapoint will be my first 18-hole golf course design project. I’ve known the course for many years, and it provides a tremendous natural setting, so having the opportunity to help shape its next chapter is very special to me," Harrington said.

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“There is enormous potential here. Our ambition is to create something distinctive and memorable that members will love playing regularly, while also offering the quality and challenge of a leading links course.

"There’s no doubt we’re looking for the wow factor. They ain’t making any more linksland. It’s hard to come by, and you know Seapoint has some of the best.

"Everybody remembers the last couple of holes in Seapoint. Spectacular holes 16, 17, 18. It’s our job to make sure that they remember the other 15 as well.

"The idea here is that this golf course can host an Irish Open.”