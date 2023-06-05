Tiger Woods Spotted Watching Son Charlie Play In Junior Tournament

Reports suggest that Tiger Woods is out and about on the golf course again, albeit in a chauffeuring capacity, with the 15-time Major champion doing the running around for his golf mad son, Charlie.

Public sightings of the star have been rare since he limped away from Augusta National in April to undergo a medical procedure to address post-traumatic arthritis from a previous fracture.

After withdrawing from this year’s Masters, Woods jetted to New York to have the operation carried out by Dr Martin O’Malley at HSS Sports Medicine Institute, and it was later described as “successful” on his social media platforms.

Sadly, the 47-year-old looks set for another lengthy period on the sidelines. It was no surprise to see the American withdraw from this month’s US Open at Los Angeles Country Club, although reports, and pictures, suggest that he is back watching his son, Charlie, 14, compete in tournaments.

🚨Bunch of people said the other photo wasn't Tiger - here's one from today that is definitely him. Zoom in and you can see he's still in a boot. This is pretty much the first update we've had since surgery lol. (📸: ella_golf_ / IG) pic.twitter.com/VACXrVFAqlJune 5, 2023

Although there are no pictures of Woods launching himself into drives on the range, he looked comfortable in a golf cart in Palm Beach Gardens watching his son in action, although the tell-tale sign of the surgery is visible in the form of a boot protecting his right ankle.

He'll have been impressed by what he saw of Charlie, too. He was competing in the Boys 14-15 Division of the Major Championship at Village Golf Course on the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour, and won at a canter, by eight strokes in the 36-hole tournament.

Since Woods Sr made his comeback from injury at the 2022 Masters, he has endured a largely frustrating time. Last year, he only completed nine rounds of competitive action, and was seen hobbling in obvious pain at various points during the three Major Championships he competed in.

The signs had looked more encouraging in 2023 after he took part in February’s Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club. Woods even found some of his form of old during the third round before he eventually finished in a creditable tie for 45th.