Tiger Woods Reveals Proudest Achievement Of His Career

Tiger Woods has cited his longevity and consistency as the things he’s most proud of during a golf career that has brought him 15 Majors and 82 PGA Tour titles in total. In an interview with NBC’s Mike Tirico after his induction into the Golf Hall of Fame last week, Tiger reflected on the period when he was the dominant force in the sport, when no other golfer could touch him.

“I think the consistency in which I played, that’s something I was very proud of,” said Woods. “I played at a high level for a long period of time. I won my fair share of tournaments, I lost my share of tournaments, but I was proud of the work that I put in to keep myself there and keep trying to get better.”

“But also I think something I’m the most proud of is the cut streak,” Woods, who made 142 consecutive cuts between 1998 and 2005, added. “Because you’re gonna have plenty of bad days, bad things just happen, right? But I didn’t mess it up for like over six years, and that is something that I am truly very proud of.”

Woods holds the record for longest time atop the Official World Golf Rankings at 683 weeks, more than 13 years, between 15 June 1997 and 17 May 2014. His time ranked No.1 is more than double that of anyone else, Greg Norman spending a total of 331 weeks at the top. Tiger’s five-year long streak between 12 June 2005 and 30 October 2010, 281 weeks in total, is the longest consecutive period as World No.1.

Tiger broke down in tears during his Hall of Fame speech after being introduced onto the stage his daughter, Sam. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame last week, along with former PGA Tour commissioner Tim Finchem, three-time US Women’s Open champion Susie Maxwell Berning and Marion Hollins, an amateur golfer and course designer who was a trailblazer for the women’s game.

Woods’ last victory came in the 2019 Masters. He’s currently battling back to full fitness after a serious car crash last year, and has vowed he will return to the PGA Tour - although he says he will never be able to play full-time again