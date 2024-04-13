Tiger Woods’ Masters Challenge Unravels After Worst Nine Holes Of His Career At Augusta National
After making history on Friday, Woods shot the worst nine holes of his Masters career on day three at Augusta National
After battling to two impressive rounds at Augusta National this week, Tiger Woods’ Masters unravelled in a big way on day three.
The five-time Masters champion made history yesterday by making his 24th straight cut at Augusta, setting the record for the most in tournament history.
However, that quickly started to become a distant memory for the 48-year-old as he struggled in his first nine holes of the third round – with back-to-back double bogeys on holes seven and eight, in particular, severely hurting any hopes that he could contend this week.
After starting the day with three pars, Woods’ round started to go downhill as he slumped to three bogeys, two doubles and just one birdie to complete his first nine.
His first nine of 42 was the worst nine holes of his Masters career, in what is his 99th round since making his debut as an amateur in 1995.
The back-to-back double bogeys looked particularly concerning as Woods’ mobility started to look more and more limited.
On the par-4 seventh, Woods found the rough with his tee shot and was forced to pitch out, before hitting his approach into the bunker. He wasn’t able to get up and down from there for his first double.
He then lost his drive way left on the par-5 eighth, eventually reaching the green in four, only to three-putt for yet another double.
Following his second round on Friday, Woods appeared confident saying he was still in it with a chance to contend for the title.
"It means I have a chance going into the weekend," Woods said. "I'm here. I have a chance to win the golf tournament."
However, the 15-time Major winner went from one-over in his first two rounds to seven-over midway through his third, falling 14 shots behind the leader Scottie Scheffler.
Woods has been nursing several long-term injuries since a serious car crash in 2021, limiting his ability to walk on the course and swing freely.
He was forced to withdraw from the Masters during the third round last year due to a plantar fasciitis injury, which required surgery.
After play was suspended for two-and-a-half hours on Thursday, Woods was required to play 23 holes on a gruelling, windy Friday – and it looks like it might be starting to take its toll.
Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.
