Tiger Woods Reveals Which Tournament Defeat Was His 'Hardest Loss'
Ahead of The Open Championship at Royal Troon, Tiger Woods spoke candidly about the toughest loss in his glittering professional career
Speaking prior to the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon, 15-time Major champion Tiger Woods has revealed that the most crushing defeat of his playing career came in the 2009 PGA Championship at Hazeltine National, where South Korea’s Y.E Yang came from two shots behind to take the title from him by three strokes.
“The hardest loss to get over was the Y.E. Yang loss because I had the lead. I had never lost a major championship while leading. That was the first,” Woods said.
“That took a little bit of time to get over that because I had made some pretty stupid mistakes in the middle part of the round. I made a huge rally at the end, but too late. I made too many mistakes in the middle. You can’t afford to make the mistakes that I made and expect to win tournaments. I know better than that.”
Woods had led by two through 54 holes at Hazeltine and despite struggling on the front nine of the final round, regained the lead through 11 holes on Sunday.
But Yang eagled the 14th to gain the upper hand and Tiger was unable to get back on terms, eventually bogeying the last two holes to finish three back of the South Korean.
Tiger was speaking of defeat in relation to Rory McIlroy’s narrow miss in the recent US Open at Pinehurst. Woods talked of how he had messaged the Northern Irishman a week after the event to offer his support.
“I just sent him a nice text. That was it. I waited a week before I sent it. I wanted to let it calm down,” said Woods. Just basically, as you know, I’m your friend. I know this is a difficult moment. “We’ve all been there as champions. We all lose. Unfortunately, it just happened, and the raw emotion of it, it’s still there, and it’s going to be there for, I’m sure, some time.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
And the 15-time Major winner also talked about the fact that even in his prime, he felt discomfort and pressure at certain moments.
“Lots of times. There’s a lot of times I felt discomfort. Yes, absolutely. Nervous, shaky, uncomfortable, yeah, all of it. That’s part of it. That’s why you love it. That’s why we practice,” he said. I work hard at it, and I’ve done it my entire life. I’ve worked hard to put myself there.”
Woods tees off on Thursday at 2.37pm, together with World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and fellow American Patrick Cantlay.
Fergus is Golf Monthly's resident expert on the history of the game and has written extensively on that subject. He is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and his passion for the sport was bolstered during his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and the history section of "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin , also of Golf Monthly.
Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
-
-
Need A New Flatstick? Here Are 9 Discounted Models From Brands Like Odyssey, Cleveland and Cobra
Here's our break down of the 9 best putter deals to look at if you are in the market for a new flatstick.
By Sonny Evans Published
-
Bryson Dechambeau And LA GOLF Announce ‘The Most Innovative Driver Ever Made’
The self proclaimed 'most provocative' brand in golf and the ‘golfing scientist’ have combined forces to design a new driver that will retail in 2025.
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
'Best House In Golf' - Property In The Middle Of Royal Troon For Sale
One half of the 'Blackrock' property, which sits in the middle of Open Championship venue Royal Troon Golf Club, is officially on the market
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
‘I Blanked Tiger Woods’ - Rory McIlroy Admits Never Receiving Woods' Message After Changing His Number
Tiger Woods reached out to console McIlroy after his US Open collapse but the Northern Irishman admits missing the message
By James Nursey Published
-
'I Always Think If You Can Navigate The Loop You’ve Got A Good Chance Of A Score'
Royal Troon on the Ayrshire coast is preparing to stage The Open for the tenth time in its history
By James Nursey Published
-
Everything Rory McIlroy Said Ahead Of The 152nd Open
From his game being in "really good shape" to accidentally blanking Tiger Woods, here's everything McIlroy said ahead of Troon
By Elliott Heath Last updated
-
I Attended Tiger Woods' Open Championship Press Conference And These Were My 5 Takeaways
Making his third appearance at Royal Troon, the three-time Claret Jug winner covered an array of topics in his press conference...
By Matt Cradock Published
-
The Open Tee Times - Round One And Two At Royal Troon
Tee times for rounds one and two of the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon are out, with Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods on opposite sides of the draw
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Jon Rahm Fired Up For Troon After Watching US Open In Bed Injured
Rahm was forced to pull out of the US Open due to a foot infection but is fit and ready to tackle Royal Troon this week
By James Nursey Published
-
'I Have Felt So Sorry For Rory' – Gary Player 'Pulling' For McIlroy To Win Open After Pinehurst Agony
Gary Player spoke to Golf Monthly about Rory’s struggles, Bryson’s bravado, Jon Rahm’s millions and Troon’s “easy” front nine.
By Fergus Bisset Published