Tiger Woods Announces Latest Golf Course Design Project

As he continues to build his business interests off the course, Tiger Woods has announced his latest design project will be in Fort Worth, Texas.

Partnering up with the same brand he made his design debut for with Bluejack National, the 15-time Major champion's latest project will be called Bluejack Ranch.

Woods' first foray into course design was at Bluejack National in Houston, and his latest will be a 900-acre venue in a small town just outside of Forth Worth - a neighbor of Dallas, Texas.

The huge development will have Woods' 18-hole course as a centrepiece, but also include a 10-hole illuminated short course along with housing and community amenities to include a wellness spa, dining and entertainment venues, swimming pools and tennis courts.

"It's hard to believe it's been over 10 years since we embarked on my first US course design at Bluejack National in Houston," Woods said in a letter to Bluejack Ranch members.

"The response to that golf experience has been truly gratifying, and when I hear how much Bluejack means to people, I feel incredibly proud of the TGR Design team.

"Now, we're bringing that same Bluejack spirit and passion to Fort Worth - a city celebrated not only as Cowtown but also as a golf town. With legends like Ben Hogan and Byron Nelson, the love for the game here is genuine."

Woods was also keen to stress the family and community vision of the project, with differing levels of accommodation set to be available.

"I'm grateful for the encore opportunity to reteam with Bluejack National and home-towners Andy and Kristin Mitchell to design a course around this incredibly special property and community," Woods added.

Bluejack National was Tiger Woods' first big design project (Image credit: TGR Design)

"Our shared vision of creating space where families can enjoy the game and have fun inspires us all once again at The Ranch.

"It's extremely motivating for me to contribute to the golfing legacy of Fort Worth, and I'm excited to see what we'll build together."

Bluejack Ranch will join it's sister sight Bluejack National in Woods' portfolio, along with the likes of El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas and Payne's Valley at Big Cedar Lodge in Missouri.

Woods is also designing a new private golf course in New Jersey in conjunction with MLB star Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels.

Set to be named Trout National - The Reserve, the project was announced in March after the three-time American League MVP went straight to Woods' TGR Design company after deciding he wanted to build his own course.