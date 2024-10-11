Tiger Woods Announces Latest Golf Course Design Project
Tiger Woods has revealed his latest golf course design project will be called Bluejack Ranch and be based just outside Fort Worth in Texas
As he continues to build his business interests off the course, Tiger Woods has announced his latest design project will be in Fort Worth, Texas.
Partnering up with the same brand he made his design debut for with Bluejack National, the 15-time Major champion's latest project will be called Bluejack Ranch.
Woods' first foray into course design was at Bluejack National in Houston, and his latest will be a 900-acre venue in a small town just outside of Forth Worth - a neighbor of Dallas, Texas.
The huge development will have Woods' 18-hole course as a centrepiece, but also include a 10-hole illuminated short course along with housing and community amenities to include a wellness spa, dining and entertainment venues, swimming pools and tennis courts.
"It's hard to believe it's been over 10 years since we embarked on my first US course design at Bluejack National in Houston," Woods said in a letter to Bluejack Ranch members.
"The response to that golf experience has been truly gratifying, and when I hear how much Bluejack means to people, I feel incredibly proud of the TGR Design team.
"Now, we're bringing that same Bluejack spirit and passion to Fort Worth - a city celebrated not only as Cowtown but also as a golf town. With legends like Ben Hogan and Byron Nelson, the love for the game here is genuine."
Woods was also keen to stress the family and community vision of the project, with differing levels of accommodation set to be available.
"I'm grateful for the encore opportunity to reteam with Bluejack National and home-towners Andy and Kristin Mitchell to design a course around this incredibly special property and community," Woods added.
"Our shared vision of creating space where families can enjoy the game and have fun inspires us all once again at The Ranch.
"It's extremely motivating for me to contribute to the golfing legacy of Fort Worth, and I'm excited to see what we'll build together."
Bluejack Ranch will join it's sister sight Bluejack National in Woods' portfolio, along with the likes of El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas and Payne's Valley at Big Cedar Lodge in Missouri.
Woods is also designing a new private golf course in New Jersey in conjunction with MLB star Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels.
Set to be named Trout National - The Reserve, the project was announced in March after the three-time American League MVP went straight to Woods' TGR Design company after deciding he wanted to build his own course.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
