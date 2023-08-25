Tiger Woods Visits New Course Project Of MLB Superstar Mike Trout

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Tiger Woods made a site visit to the New Jersey venue for Major League Baseball star Mike Trout's new golf course that he's designing for him.

The Los Angeles Angels star announced in March that he was planning to build Trout National - The Reserve in his hometown of Vineland in New Jersey.

Not wanting to do anything by halves, Trout went right to the top and has enlisted Woods' company TGR Design to build the championship course for him.

With a proposed opening date of 2025, the 10-time MLB All Star now says that the course routing has been agreed upon as his dream project starts to come to life.

"The wait is over," Trout wrote on social media. "Excited to share the latest from Trout National - The Reserve.

"We've finalized course routing and are continuing to make progress on this unique and exciting project with @TigerWoods and @tgrdesignbytw."

Trout also released a film showing Woods on the property and showing some of the course routing and where the holes will be on his new course.

The three-time American League MVP winner is an avid golfer and has previously said it is like a dream to have his favourite golfer now working on the design for his very own golf course.

Woods, who is also a big baseball fan, said he took the job with no hesitation due to who was involved and the piece of property he'd be developing.

And it seems Trout is still pinching himself that the project is going ahead, going by his tone on social media and obvious excitement.

He could hardly contain himself when he released the news of the venue back in March, as he explained how he get Woods involved.

“My favorite golfer growing up obviously was Tiger," Trout said. "I thought it would be pretty cool to reach out. We reached out, got a positive vibe when we mentioned it and got his team down to the site.

"Once Tiger’s team came down to the site, they loved it. It’s surreal. I mean, it’s friggin’ Tiger! We talk now. I’m starting to get to know him. I talk to him over the telephone. It’s pretty crazy.”