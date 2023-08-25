Tiger Woods Visits New Course Project Of MLB Superstar Mike Trout
Tiger Woods paid a visit to 10-time MLB All-Star Mike Trout's new course that he's designing in New Jersey
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Tiger Woods made a site visit to the New Jersey venue for Major League Baseball star Mike Trout's new golf course that he's designing for him.
The Los Angeles Angels star announced in March that he was planning to build Trout National - The Reserve in his hometown of Vineland in New Jersey.
Not wanting to do anything by halves, Trout went right to the top and has enlisted Woods' company TGR Design to build the championship course for him.
With a proposed opening date of 2025, the 10-time MLB All Star now says that the course routing has been agreed upon as his dream project starts to come to life.
"The wait is over," Trout wrote on social media. "Excited to share the latest from Trout National - The Reserve.
"We've finalized course routing and are continuing to make progress on this unique and exciting project with @TigerWoods and @tgrdesignbytw."
Trout also released a film showing Woods on the property and showing some of the course routing and where the holes will be on his new course.
The three-time American League MVP winner is an avid golfer and has previously said it is like a dream to have his favourite golfer now working on the design for his very own golf course.
Woods, who is also a big baseball fan, said he took the job with no hesitation due to who was involved and the piece of property he'd be developing.
The wait is over. Excited to share the latest from Trout National - The Reserve. We've finalized course routing and are continuing to make progress on this unique and exciting project with @TigerWoods and @tgrdesignbytw. pic.twitter.com/rpu2on1KUgAugust 25, 2023
And it seems Trout is still pinching himself that the project is going ahead, going by his tone on social media and obvious excitement.
He could hardly contain himself when he released the news of the venue back in March, as he explained how he get Woods involved.
“My favorite golfer growing up obviously was Tiger," Trout said. "I thought it would be pretty cool to reach out. We reached out, got a positive vibe when we mentioned it and got his team down to the site.
"Once Tiger’s team came down to the site, they loved it. It’s surreal. I mean, it’s friggin’ Tiger! We talk now. I’m starting to get to know him. I talk to him over the telephone. It’s pretty crazy.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
Potential Pairings At The 2023 Ryder Cup
We try to decipher who might play with who at the 44th Ryder Cup matches at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club
By Mark Townsend Published
-
Casey Warns Of Ryder Cup 'Captain Issue In The Future' If LIV's Euro Legends Don't Return
Paul Casey says that Europe could have a captaincy issue if the likes of Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia aren't allowed back into the Ryder Cup fold
By Paul Higham Published