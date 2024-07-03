Justin Timberlake And Tiger Woods Have St Andrews Sports Bar Plans Approved Ahead Of Proposed 2025 Opening

Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake's T-Squared Social has been granted planning permission to turn the New Picture House Cinema in St Andrews, Scotland into a sports bar.

The pair first revealed plans to open an entertainment venue minutes away from the world-famous Old Course in October 2023, weeks after they had cut ribbon outside their very first bar in central Manhattan.

St Andrews' T-Squared Social sports bar - which will include The New Picture House as part of its name once it opens - is set to feature “state-of-the-art full swing simulators for golf and other interactive gameplay, duckpin bowling, darts, and premium sports-watching with large format televisions.”

And per the T-Squared Social website, its St Andrews location will also retain two of the three current cinema screens in order to continue showing films.

Fife Council, who approved the planning application, said that Nexus Luxury - the real estate company that Woods and Timberlake are shareholders in - would "protect and enhance the character and appearance of the conservation area."

Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake pictured together in 2012 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Woods and Timberlake's proposal was not universally popular with the town's residents when it first arose, however, with a petition launched to 'save the New Picture House' passing 12,000 signatures.

St Andrews University student Johann Curry-Machado argued in the petition's description that the iconic duo's plans "threaten to strip away a vital part of our town's identity and history."

Curry-Machado continued: "St Andrews is a town with a rich Scottish identity, and the New Picture House has played an indispensable role in preserving that heritage. Converting it into another sports bar is a grave mistake that will contribute to the ongoing gentrification of our beloved town."

Meanwhile, St Andrews Community Council member Neil Dobson also voiced his opposition to the idea of creating something "completely out of keeping" with the town in which Woods won the Open in 2000 and 2005.

Speaking to The Courier, Dobson said: “I find this very disrespectful and a bit cheeky, to be honest. This town has been very good to Tiger Woods and this is not the way to repay residents.

"St Andrews is unique and that building is iconic. An American bar is completely out of keeping. It will be full of American golfers with nothing left in the town for children at all."

Tiger Woods won the Open at St Andrews for the second time in 2005 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yet, the current owners of the cinema were completely on board with a fresh start for the building and admitted they would have been forced to close the New Picture House before long as it "currently runs at under 10 per cent occupancy and is no longer a viable stand-alone cinema operation."

Planning documents also stated that T-Squared Social St Andrews will allow residents to "experience a broader range of cinema, dining and entertainment" while also being "crucial in helping to secure a cinema offering" for the foreseeable future.

Christopher Anand, the CEO and managing partner of T-Squared Social, told The Courier: “We are delighted to have received planning permission for our exciting proposals.

"As a team, we listened to the residents of St Andrews, and taking account of this increased the number of screens, including retaining the main auditorium.

“With our new entertainment concept, sitting alongside the cinema, this will ensure that a cinema offering can remain in the town for this and for generations to come. We look forward to continuing to work with Fife Council and the local community as we seek to deliver our scheme.”

The entertainment venue - which is expected to offer between 45 and 50 full-time positions once fully operational - is planned to open "in the Spring of 2025," according to its website, with refurbishment work set to begin later this year.