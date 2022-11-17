Three Adults And 53 Dogs Survive Plane Crash On US Golf Course
A plane carrying three adults and 53 dogs has crash-landed on a snowy golf course in Wisconsin
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
A plane transporting 53 at-risk adoptable dogs from New Orleans to the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha crash-landed at Western Lakes Golf Course in Pewaukee, around 40 miles outside of Milwaukee, according to WTMJ-TV Milwaukee (opens in new tab).
Thankfully, the three adults and all the dogs survived the terrifying encounter, with all suffering just minor injuries. As the aircraft lost altitude, it fell between two trees and uprooted another before crashing near the fifth hole and ending up on the third. No cause of the crash has been given yet, but it occurred during heavy snowfall which covered the entire area, and the event is being looked in to.
Workers from the golf course were already beginning to help those escape from the wreck before first responders arrived at the scene of the crash at 9am central time.
"This was a relatively catastrophic landing where they went through trees," Assistant Chief Matthew Haerter said. "The wings actually came off of the aircraft." Almost 300 gallons of fuel was also spilled in the crash.
"I think we were all unsure about what we were going to be arriving to but very grateful that everyone is safe," said Maggie Tate-Techtmann, director of organisational development at the Human Animal Welfare Society in Waukesha County.
Tate-Techtmann has said the adoption of the dogs should continue as normal, but a fundraiser (opens in new tab) has been set up to cover medical expenses and additional supplies for the animals, as resources had been stretched after the unexpected incident.
In terms of importance, the condition of the golf course is low in the list of concerns following the crash, however Western Lakes management has said they may reopen this season if the weather improves, with damage to the fifth green, second fairway and some other areas of the golf course.
"Obviously the first question is, is everybody okay?" said Jason Hoelz, the general manager of the course. "And thankfully the answer is yes."
Ross Kilvington is a freelance writer from Scotland who has had his work published by acclaimed publications such as Nutmeg alongside popular online blogs including the Gentleman Ultra, North Section and Engrossed in Football. Ross holds a passionate interest in golf and tries to play as often as possible, although having two daughters under the age of four means his quest to break 80 will have to wait a little bit longer. He writes about golf in his spare time, most recently having an article published in the Golf Memories anthology Mind the Links, which was released in July with all proceeds going towards Alzheimer charities. With a handicap that floats between 13-14, highlights are few and far between on the golf course, with an eagle on the par 4 16th at Kinghorn one that stands out (it doesn’t matter that it was only 290 yards!).
-
-
'I Haven't Talked To Anybody' - Xander Schauffele On LIV Golf Links
Xander Schauffele has responded to reports that he and Patrick Cantlay are on LIV's radar for 2023
By Ross Kilvington • Published
-
'Mentally I Thought I Was Going To Shoot 90' - Tour Winner Reveals Struggle
Amy Boulden won on tour in 2020 but the last two years have been far from plain sailing for the Welsh star
By Mark Townsend • Last updated