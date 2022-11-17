Three Adults And 53 Dogs Survive Plane Crash On US Golf Course

A plane transporting 53 at-risk adoptable dogs from New Orleans to the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha crash-landed at Western Lakes Golf Course in Pewaukee, around 40 miles outside of Milwaukee, according to WTMJ-TV Milwaukee (opens in new tab).

Thankfully, the three adults and all the dogs survived the terrifying encounter, with all suffering just minor injuries. As the aircraft lost altitude, it fell between two trees and uprooted another before crashing near the fifth hole and ending up on the third. No cause of the crash has been given yet, but it occurred during heavy snowfall which covered the entire area, and the event is being looked in to.

Workers from the golf course were already beginning to help those escape from the wreck before first responders arrived at the scene of the crash at 9am central time.

"This was a relatively catastrophic landing where they went through trees," Assistant Chief Matthew Haerter said. "The wings actually came off of the aircraft." Almost 300 gallons of fuel was also spilled in the crash.

"I think we were all unsure about what we were going to be arriving to but very grateful that everyone is safe," said Maggie Tate-Techtmann, director of organisational development at the Human Animal Welfare Society in Waukesha County.

Tate-Techtmann has said the adoption of the dogs should continue as normal, but a fundraiser (opens in new tab) has been set up to cover medical expenses and additional supplies for the animals, as resources had been stretched after the unexpected incident.

In terms of importance, the condition of the golf course is low in the list of concerns following the crash, however Western Lakes management has said they may reopen this season if the weather improves, with damage to the fifth green, second fairway and some other areas of the golf course.

"Obviously the first question is, is everybody okay?" said Jason Hoelz, the general manager of the course. "And thankfully the answer is yes."