'The Super Bowl Of Golf' - Norman Calls For LIV Vs PGA Tour Match

LIV Golf CEO, Greg Norman, has waded in on the possibility of a LIV vs PGA Tour Ryder Cup style match, with the Australian appearing to be in favour for the event to take place.

Posting a poll to his Instagram account Norman, who revealed back in September that "we have no interest in sitting down with them (PGA Tour)", found that 91% of followers would watch a Ryder Cup style event between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour, with the 67-year-old stating: "Nearly 10,000 fans have spoken. Bring on the Super Bowl of golf #LIVGolf vs #PGATour."

The original idea of the match-up first came from the Twitter account 'Flushing It', which suggested that Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods would be the captains, with the cream of the crop from both the rival Tours facing off against one another.

Although the chances of this ever happening is nil, it didn't stop Mickelson from chirping in about the possibility, with Lefty stating that: "It sounds great, but we would dominate them so soundly and it would be over so quick that tv would have to fill an hour of dead time. That's why it's not happening at this time."

Again, the chances of a LIV Golf vs PGA Tour Ryder Cup match is nil and this is because of the ongoing legal battles between the two. Recently, it was reported by the Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard (opens in new tab) that the PGA Tour has taken even more wide-reaching steps to dissuade players from teeing it up on the big-money circuit, with non-members affected, including top amateurs and college players.

Along with the ban, there is also the matter of the antitrust lawsuit which is set for a January 2024 trial date. Filed in August 2022, 11 former PGA Tour players have been indefinitely suspended from the PGA Tour after moving to the Saudi-backed circuit, and it is that sanction they wish to challenge.

Over time, the majority of the original 11 golfers have dropped out of the case, but LIV Golf has joined as a party to the original suit. As of writing, it is reported that a judge may have to step in and make a huge ruling in the PGA Tour and LIV Golf’s legal dispute after the two failed to reach an agreement on the discovery process that requires documentation being viewed and the Saudi Arabian financial backers being questioned.