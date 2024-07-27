The Senior Open Final Round Tee Times

The final round of The Senior Open is set for a tight finish, with K.J. Choi leading at eight-under-par, just one shot clear of Australian, Richard Green, who is seven-under.

Carnoustie is known to be a tough test and, over the final stretch, it's clear that drama will likely unfold, especially as Choi double-bogeyed the 15th and 16th on Saturday to see his big advantage extinguished.

Choi during the third round at Carnoustie (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having won on the Korean Tour in 2024, at the age of 54, Choi hasn't claimed victory on the Senior circuit since 2021 and, with a one shot lead, it's not going to be easy for him on Sunday, especially with the calibre of players chasing the South Korean down.

Amongst the pack is Green (-7), who actually held the course record at Carnoustie for a number of years, as well as Arjun Atwal (-6), Paul Broadhurst (-4), Angel Cabrera (-3), Padraig Harrington (-2) and Stephen Ames (-2).

On Sunday, the leaders will head out at 1.35pm local time (BST), with a number of notable pairs ready to tackle the links for the final day. Check out the full tee times below.

The Senior Open Final Round

BST/ET

7.15am (2.15am): Cameron Clark, Shaun Micheel

Daniel Chopra, Christian Cevaer

David Shacklady, Lionel Alexandre

Peter Fowler, Greg Owen

David McKenzie, Fran Quinn

Michael Wright, Tom Gillis

Ken Tanigawa, Jason Norris

Michael Long, Doug Barron

Barry Austin, Jeev Milkha Singh

Guy Boros, Wesley Short Jr

Rod Pampling, Prayad Marksaeng

Euan McIntosh, Stephen Dodd

Mikael Lundberg, Scott Parel

Robert Coles, Hiroyuki Fujita

Greig Hutcheon, Thomas Gogele

Adilson Da Silva, Bob Estes

Rob Labritz, Phillip Archer

Scott Hend, Scott Henderson

Retif Goosen, Peter Lawrie

Colin Montgomerie, Jason Gore

Y.E. Yang, John Senden

Paul Goydos, Keith Horne

Doug McGuigan, Robert Karlsson

Michael Campbell, Clark Dennis

Glen Day, Emanuele Canonica

Bradley Dredge, Alex Cejka

Markus Brier, Simon Khan

Tim Petrovic, Scott McCarron

Matt Gogel, Peter Baker

Darren Clarke, Thomas Bjorn

Joakim, Haeggman, Greg Chalmers

Bernhard Langer, Paul Lawrie

Ricardo Gonzalez, Miguel Angel Jimenez

Steven Alker, Stephen Ames

Padraig Harrington, Angel Cabrera

Paul Broadhurst, Arjun Atwal

Paul Broadhurst, Arjun Atwal 13.35pm (8.35am): Richard Green, K.J Choi