The Senior Open Final Round Tee Times
K.J. Choi heads into the final day at Carnoustie leading by one, with both Choi and Richard Green teeing off at 13.35 local time
The final round of The Senior Open is set for a tight finish, with K.J. Choi leading at eight-under-par, just one shot clear of Australian, Richard Green, who is seven-under.
Carnoustie is known to be a tough test and, over the final stretch, it's clear that drama will likely unfold, especially as Choi double-bogeyed the 15th and 16th on Saturday to see his big advantage extinguished.
Having won on the Korean Tour in 2024, at the age of 54, Choi hasn't claimed victory on the Senior circuit since 2021 and, with a one shot lead, it's not going to be easy for him on Sunday, especially with the calibre of players chasing the South Korean down.
Amongst the pack is Green (-7), who actually held the course record at Carnoustie for a number of years, as well as Arjun Atwal (-6), Paul Broadhurst (-4), Angel Cabrera (-3), Padraig Harrington (-2) and Stephen Ames (-2).
On Sunday, the leaders will head out at 1.35pm local time (BST), with a number of notable pairs ready to tackle the links for the final day. Check out the full tee times below.
The Senior Open Final Round
BST/ET
- 7.15am (2.15am): Cameron Clark, Shaun Micheel
- 7.25am (2.25am): Daniel Chopra, Christian Cevaer
- 7.35am (2.35am): David Shacklady, Lionel Alexandre
- 7.45am (2.45am): Peter Fowler, Greg Owen
- 7.55am (2.55am): David McKenzie, Fran Quinn
- 8.05am (3.05am): Michael Wright, Tom Gillis
- 8.15am (3.15am): Ken Tanigawa, Jason Norris
- 8.30am (3.30am): Michael Long, Doug Barron
- 8.40am (3.40am): Barry Austin, Jeev Milkha Singh
- 8.50am (3.50am): Guy Boros, Wesley Short Jr
- 9.00am (4.00am): Rod Pampling, Prayad Marksaeng
- 9.10am (4.10am): Euan McIntosh, Stephen Dodd
- 9.20am (4.20am): Mikael Lundberg, Scott Parel
- 9.30am (4.30am): Robert Coles, Hiroyuki Fujita
- 9.40am (4.40am): Greig Hutcheon, Thomas Gogele
- 9.55am (4.55am): Adilson Da Silva, Bob Estes
- 10.05am (5.05am): Rob Labritz, Phillip Archer
- 10.15am (5.15am): Scott Hend, Scott Henderson
- 10.25am (5.25am): Retif Goosen, Peter Lawrie
- 10.35am (5.35am): Colin Montgomerie, Jason Gore
- 10.45am (5.45am): Y.E. Yang, John Senden
- 10.55am (5.55am): Paul Goydos, Keith Horne
- 11.05am (6.05am): Doug McGuigan, Robert Karlsson
- 11.20am (6.20am): Michael Campbell, Clark Dennis
- 11.30am (6.30am): Glen Day, Emanuele Canonica
- 11.40am (6.40am): Bradley Dredge, Alex Cejka
- 11.50am (6.50am): Markus Brier, Simon Khan
- 12.00pm (7.00am): Tim Petrovic, Scott McCarron
- 12.10pm (7.10am): Matt Gogel, Peter Baker
- 12.20pm (7.20am): Darren Clarke, Thomas Bjorn
- 12.30pm (7.30am): Joakim, Haeggman, Greg Chalmers
- 12.45pm (7.45am): Bernhard Langer, Paul Lawrie
- 12.55pm (7.55am): Ricardo Gonzalez, Miguel Angel Jimenez
- 13.05pm (8.05am): Steven Alker, Stephen Ames
- 13.15pm (8.15am): Padraig Harrington, Angel Cabrera
- 13.25pm (8.25am): Paul Broadhurst, Arjun Atwal
- 13.35pm (8.35am): Richard Green, K.J Choi
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
LIV Golfer Forced To Withdraw From Tournament Due To Appendicitis
Marc Leishman was forced out of the UK event, with it being revealed by Ripper GC Captain, Cameron Smith, that the Aussie had been suffering with appendicitis
By Matt Cradock Published
-
John Catlin Makes LIV Golf Hole-In-One At Famous JCB Golf Club Par 3
During the second round of LIV Golf UK, the Crushers GC substitute made an ace at the iconic 17th hole at JCB Golf and Country Club
By Matt Cradock Published