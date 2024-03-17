What Is The Players Championship Playoff Format?
Here’s how the tournament will be decided if players are tied for the lead at the end of 72 holes
There are many perks of putting in a winning performance at The Players Championship.
For example, there is the first prize of $4.5m, while a significant number of FedEx Cup points and Official World Ranking Points are available for the winner, as well as a PGA Tour card for five years and exemptions to the Majors.
With potentially life-changing benefits on offer, as well as the prestige that comes with winning the PGA Tour's flagship event, it's perhaps not surprising that it's often a tight affair, with three wins by just one shot in the last four editions.
Even then, playoffs aren’t particularly commonplace at the event, but from time to time it’s the only way to separate players at the top of the leaderboard after 72 holes.
For example, in 2015, Rickie Fowler overcame the challenges of Sergio Garcia and Kevin Kisner to win in a playoff, while four years earlier, KJ Choi lifted the trophy after beating David Toms in a similar manner.
In 2024, if an outright winner isn’t found after 72 holes there will be a three-hole aggregate playoff. The players will head back to the 16th, before playing the 17th and 18th, with the player with the lowest score after the three holes declared the winner.
If there is still a tie after the three holes, the playoff will head to a sudden death shootout, beginning on the 17th, before moving to the 18th, then back to the 16th, 17th and so on until a winner is found.
Players competing in a playoff will certainly face a robust test of their abilities. As well as dealing with any nerves, they will need to get to grips with a par-5 16th that, while offering the chance of reaching the green in two, also has a large expanse of water to the right, as well as oak trees and bunkers near the tiered green sloping left to right towards the water.
The par-3 17th barely needs an introduction given its status as one of the most famous in golf. Needless to say, though, many a pro has come a cropper trying to land on the island green, with hundreds of balls ending up in the water over the years.
As for the dogleg left 18th, there is water down the left and bunkers guarding the tiered green to consider.
Overall, given the holes chosen, any playoff will ensure whoever does eventually lift the trophy will have earned it.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
