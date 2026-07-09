Stewart Golf Launches The Open Collection Ahead Of Golf's Oldest Major

Stewart Golf has revealed its Open-inspired range ahead of golf's oldest Major, with a limited-edition drop called The Open Collection.

Combining Stewart Golf's award-winning trolley technology with design inspired by the history of the Championship, the collection was created as an official licensee of The Open.

(Image credit: Stewart Golf)

Featuring three exclusive finishes - Championship Yellow, Links Blue and Claret Red - the colorways are available on the Q Follow and VERTX models.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Each colorway has been carefully designed to celebrate the heritage of The Open, with the Championship Yellow inspired by iconic the championship pin flags and scoreboards.

This colorway also pays tribute to the final hole, with a subtle No.18 added to coincide where the Champion Golfer of the Year will be crowned.

(Image credit: Stewart Golf/The Loop)

Claret Red honors the Championship's most recognizable symbol, celebrating the history and achievement, as well as a trophy that every golfer has once dreamt about lifting.

Links Blue, meanwhile draws inspiration from the distinctive coastal landscapes of links golf, capturing the colors of the sea and sky that provide a backdrop of countless unforgettable moments.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At the heart of The Open collection is the walk of champions campaign, celebrating the connection between golfers at every level.

Blending there spirit and heritage of The Open with Stewart Golf's commitment to innovation and premium performance, the collection honors the traditions of the game that have been around for generations.

(Image credit: Stewart Golf/The Loop)

Speaking about the launch, Mark Stewart, CEO of Stewart Golf, said: "The Open occupies a unique place in our sport, not only because of its history and prestige, but because of the experience it represents for every golfer who loves the game.

"Our new collection is about celebrating that shared experience. Whether you're competing for the biggest events or playing your home course with friends, there is something special about walking the fairways, embracing the challenge and enjoying the journey.

"Creating The Open Collection as an Official Licensee has given us the opportunity to combine our passion for innovation and design with the traditions and heritage that make golf's original Championship so iconic."