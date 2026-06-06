The Memorial Tournament Tee Times 2026: Round Three
J.T. Poston is the player everyone is trying to catch going into the weekend, but he holds a slender advantage and there are some big names in pursuit of the American
J.T. Poston leads by one shot going into the final two rounds of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village.
The 33-year-old made light work of the Ohio venue on Friday, carding a seven-under 65 to reach nine-under, and he takes a narrow lead over compatriot Ryan Gerard going into the weekend.
Several big names struggled at the iconic venue, including World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, who admitted afterwards that he "could have shot 90" following an error-strewn level-par 72.
Still, the best player in the world's bid to win the title for the third successive year remains alive thanks to three birdies in the last six holes.
A lacklustre display from Masters champion Rory McIlroy, meanwhile, sees the Northern Irishman head into the final two rounds 10 shots behind.
Joint first-round leader Tommy Fleetwood also endured a tough day, posting a 73 to drop to to fourth, five off the pace.
Moving Day is going to be interesting. Here's a reminder of the third round tee times at the Memorial Tournament, as plenty of big names look to make up some ground.
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THE MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT TEE TIMES: ROUND THREE
ROUND THREE
ET (BST)
- 8:50am (1.50pm): Justin Thomas
- 8.55am (1.55pm): Corey Conners, Sepp Straka
- 9.06am (2.06pm): Lucas Glover, Mac Meissner
- 9.17am (2.17pm): Tom Hoge, Ludvig Aberg
- 9.28am (2.28pm): Chris Gotterup, Michael Kim
- 9.39am (2.39pm): Russell Henley, Nico Echavarria
- 9.50am (2.50pm): Si Woo Kim, Denny McCarthy
- 10.01am (3.01pm): Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Brandt Snedeker
- 10.12am (3.12pm): Bud Cauley, Patrick Rodgers
- 10.23am (3.23pm): Ryo Hisatsune, Cameron Young
- 10.39am (3.39pm): Harris English, Ryan Fox
- 10.50am (3.50pm): Nick Taylor, Matt Kuchar
- 11.01am (4.01pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Adam Scott
- 11.12am (4.12pm): Rory McIlroy, Gary Woodland
- 11.23am (4.23pm): Sungjae Im, Justin Rose
- 11.34am (4.34pm): Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama
- 11.45am (4.45pm): Jacob Bridgeman, Kristoffer Reitan
- 11.56am (4.56pm): Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala
- 12.07pm (5.07pm): J.J. Spaun, Kurt Kitayama
- 12.18pm (5.18pm): Maverick McNealy, Keegan Bradley
- 12.34pm (5.34pm): Tony Finau, Harry Hall
- 12.45pm (5.45pm): Shane Lowry, Taylor Pendrith
- 12.56pm (5.56pm): Alex Fitzpatrick, Aaron Rai
- 1.07pm (6.07pm): Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark
- 1.18pm (6.18pm): Eric Cole, Patrick Cantlay
- 1.29pm (6.29pm): Sam Burns, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1.40pm (6.40pm): J.T. Poston, Ryan Gerard
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. A multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the England football team, The FA Cup, London 2012, Wembley Stadium, and the FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest brands and has developed an in-depth knowledge of the equipment side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering equipment, travel, instruction, and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars and has attended and reported on numerous Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. A single figure golfer (just), he's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, one of the 35 Top 100 courses he’s ticked off to date.
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