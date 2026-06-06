The Memorial Tournament Tee Times 2026: Round Three

J.T. Poston leads by one shot going into the final two rounds of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village.

The 33-year-old made light work of the Ohio venue on Friday, carding a seven-under 65 to reach nine-under, and he takes a narrow lead over compatriot Ryan Gerard going into the weekend.

Several big names struggled at the iconic venue, including World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, who admitted afterwards that he "could have shot 90" following an error-strewn level-par 72.

Still, the best player in the world's bid to win the title for the third successive year remains alive thanks to three birdies in the last six holes.

A lacklustre display from Masters champion Rory McIlroy, meanwhile, sees the Northern Irishman head into the final two rounds 10 shots behind.

Joint first-round leader Tommy Fleetwood also endured a tough day, posting a 73 to drop to to fourth, five off the pace.

Moving Day is going to be interesting. Here's a reminder of the third round tee times at the Memorial Tournament, as plenty of big names look to make up some ground.

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THE MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT TEE TIMES: ROUND THREE

ROUND THREE

ET (BST)