The Masters 2026 Round Three Tee Times, Pairings And Featured Groups
Rory McIlroy takes a six-stroke lead, the largest in history, into the weekend at the 2026 Masters
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Rory McIlroy birdied six of the final seven holes on Friday evening to move to 12-under-par and take a six-stroke lead into the weekend at Augusta National.
The defending champion, looking to become the first back-to-back Masters champion since Tiger Woods in 2002, leads Sam Burns and Patrick Reed by six with 36 holes to play. McIlroy's European teammates Justin Rose, Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood are a stroke further back at five-under.
Sam Burns will join the career grand slam champion in the final group on Saturday, with the last pairing out at 2.50pm local time. They'll follow the penultimate group of Patrick Reed and Justin Rose.Article continues below
Take a look at all of the 2026 Masters tee times for the third round...
The Masters round three tee times:
(All times EDT)
- 9.31am: Kurt Kitayama, Alex Noren
- 9.42am: Charl Schwartzel, Rasmus Hojgaard
- 9.53am: Jon Rahm, Si Woo Kim
- 10.04am: Brian Harman, Corey Conners
- 10.15am: Sergio Garcia, Maverick McNealy
- 10.26am: Keegan Bradley, Viktor Hovland
- 10.37am: Justin Thomas, Gary Woodland
- 10.48am: Samuel Stevens, Adam Scott
- 11.10am: Marco Penge, Matt McCarty
- 11.21am: Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka
- 11.32am: Aaron Rai, Jacob Bridgeman
- 11.43am: Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im
- 11.54am: Dustin Johnson, Russell Henley
- 12.05pm: Harris English, Ryan Gerard
- 12.16pm: Ludvig Aberg, Scottie Scheffler
- 12.38pm: Collin Morikawa, Brian Campell
- 12.49pm: Nick Taylor, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 1pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Michael Brennan
- 1.11pm: Jake Knapp, Xander Schauffele
- 1.22pm: Ben Griffin, Max Homa
- 1.33pm: Chris Gotterup, Brooks Koepka
- 1.55pm: Jason Day, Cameron Young
- 2.06pm: Haotong Li, Kristoffer Reitan
- 2.17pm: Wyndham Clark, Tyrrell Hatton
- 2.28pm: Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood
- 2.39pm: Patrick Reed, Justin Rose
- 2.50pm: Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns
The Masters Saturday featured groups
- 9.53am: Jon Rahm, Si Woo Kim
- 11.21am: Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka
- 12.16pm: Ludvig Åberg, Scottie Scheffler
- 1.33pm: Chris Gotterup, Brooks Koepka
How to watch round 3 of The Masters
- 12pm-7pm (Masters.com)
- 12pm–2pm (Paramount+)
- 2pm-7pm (CBS, Paramount+)
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.
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