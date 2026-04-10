The Masters 2026 Round Three Tee Times, Pairings And Featured Groups

Rory McIlroy birdied six of the final seven holes on Friday evening to move to 12-under-par and take a six-stroke lead into the weekend at Augusta National.

The defending champion, looking to become the first back-to-back Masters champion since Tiger Woods in 2002, leads Sam Burns and Patrick Reed by six with 36 holes to play. McIlroy's European teammates Justin Rose, Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood are a stroke further back at five-under.

Sam Burns will join the career grand slam champion in the final group on Saturday, with the last pairing out at 2.50pm local time. They'll follow the penultimate group of Patrick Reed and Justin Rose.

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Take a look at all of the 2026 Masters tee times for the third round...

The Masters round three tee times:

(All times EDT)

9.31am: Kurt Kitayama, Alex Noren

9.42am: Charl Schwartzel, Rasmus Hojgaard

9.53am: Jon Rahm, Si Woo Kim

10.04am: Brian Harman, Corey Conners

10.15am: Sergio Garcia, Maverick McNealy

10.26am: Keegan Bradley, Viktor Hovland

10.37am: Justin Thomas, Gary Woodland

10.48am: Samuel Stevens, Adam Scott

11.10am: Marco Penge, Matt McCarty

11.21am: Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka

11.32am: Aaron Rai, Jacob Bridgeman

11.43am: Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im

11.54am: Dustin Johnson, Russell Henley

12.05pm: Harris English, Ryan Gerard

12.16pm: Ludvig Aberg, Scottie Scheffler

12.38pm: Collin Morikawa, Brian Campell

12.49pm: Nick Taylor, Matt Fitzpatrick

1pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Michael Brennan

1.11pm: Jake Knapp, Xander Schauffele

1.22pm: Ben Griffin, Max Homa

1.33pm: Chris Gotterup, Brooks Koepka

1.55pm: Jason Day, Cameron Young

2.06pm: Haotong Li, Kristoffer Reitan

2.17pm: Wyndham Clark, Tyrrell Hatton

2.28pm: Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood

2.39pm: Patrick Reed, Justin Rose

2.50pm: Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns

The Masters Saturday featured groups

9.53am: Jon Rahm, Si Woo Kim

11.21am: Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka

12.16pm: Ludvig Åberg, Scottie Scheffler

1.33pm: Chris Gotterup, Brooks Koepka

How to watch round 3 of The Masters

12pm-7pm (Masters.com)

12pm–2pm (Paramount+)

2pm-7pm (CBS, Paramount+)