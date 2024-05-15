The 9 Golfers Trying To Break Surprising 105-Year PGA Championship Curse

The PGA Championship, for one reason or another, has not been a happy hunting ground for players from Great Britain.

Not since Jim Barnes in 1919 has a golfer from England, Scotland or Wales lifted the iconic Wanamaker Trophy, but there are nine hopefuls in the field this week out to end that considerable drought.

They will each be hoping to etch their name into the history books at Kentucky’s Valhalla Golf Club, which plays host to the second men’s Major of the year for the fourth time.

Among them are a couple of Major champions, who have already proved they have the pedigree to get over the line when the stakes are highest, while the others will be hoping to join golf’s most coveted club.

On paper, England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick might be the best bet. The World No. 14 finished fifth at the Players Championship and tied for 22nd at The Masters and has a game that, when firing, should suit Valhalla.

It’s set to play long, putting a premium on tee-to-green proficiency, so if Fitzpatrick can find a little spark, don’t rule him out.

The next best hope is World No. 11 Tommy Fleetwood. Fleetwood secured a top-five finish at Augusta National and a top 15 at the Wells Fargo Championship last week at Quail Hollow, which is a good course match for Valhalla.

As well as Fitzpatrick and Fleetwood, Tyrrell Haton and Justin Rose are also going for glory. Rose isn’t in the best form but you never know when it’s going to turn, while Hatton finished in the top 10 at The Masters and is fresh off a T5 at the recent LIV event in Singapore.

Elsewhere, Luke Donald, Matt Wallace, Aaron Rai and Jordan Smith complete the list of English hopefuls, while Robert MacIntyre will be flying the flag for Scotland.

MacIntyre has yet to really find his feet on the PGA Tour but there were encouraging signs at the Myrtle Beach Classic last week, where he finished in a tie for 13th in spite of a closing one-over 72.

The favourites are the favourites for a reason, but the drought has to end at some point. Why not this week?

