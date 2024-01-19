Thanks For The Memories - Bjorn Says A Heartfelt Thank You In What Looks Like Final Dubai Desert Classic

European golfing stalwart Thomas Bjorn looks to have played his last Dubai Desert Classic after posting a heartfelt message on social media.

The 2018 Ryder Cup captain finished at four over to miss the cut at Emirates Golf Club and with that the 52-year-old may have teed it up for the last time in the event.

Bjorn won the star-studded 2001 Dubai Desert Classic with a two-shot victory over Padraig Harrington and Tiger Woods, so has fond memories of the event.

In what could be a winding down of him playing on the DP World Tour, Bjorn posted soon after that it could be his last appearance at Dubai's oldest event.

"On what is most likely my last ever @DubaiDCGolf - the most heartfelt thank you," Bjorn wrote on X.

"Although this week wasn’t meant to be golf wise, this tournament has been unbelievably special to me and my family. The best of the best. Thank you for all the memories."

Bjorn's win in Dubai was the sixth of 15 he would go on to claim on the DP World Tour in a career that would also include an unbeaten Ryder Cup record.

After playing and winning in three Ryder Cups as a player, Bjorn was then installed as captain for a dominant European victory at Le Golf National in Paris in 2018.

Playing on the DP World Tour proper will only get harder for players as they get on in years, so Bjorn may well be counting down the days on events played alongside the young guns in Europe.

On what is most likely my last ever @DubaiDCGolf - the most heartfelt thank you. Although this week wasn’t meant to be golf wise, this tournament has been unbelievably special to me and my family. The best of the best. Thank you for all the memories ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EsByHteL3sJanuary 19, 2024 See more

Bjorn was also having his say on the future of golf while appearing in Dubai perhaps for the final time, when he called for the future to include a "global game" once the PGA Tour and PIF finally agree a deal.

"The professional game is the shining light at the top of the pyramid," Bjorn wrote on X. "Imagine if that was a unified, global game where the best played against the best on the greatest courses in the greatest tournaments. It’s really not that difficult…"