Teenage Dreams Come True For Josh Berry As Yorkshire Amateur Bags DP World Tour Card

Young English amateur Josh Berry achieved his golfing dream of making it onto the DP World Tour way ahead of schedule - as he graduated into the big league aged just 18.

The teenager from Doncaster in South Yorkshire will now turn professional after coming through the toughest and most gruelling competition in golf - the DP World Tour Q-School.

After six nerve-jangling days of golf at Infinitum Golf Club in Spain, Berry emerged as one of 33 players to get their hands on DP World tour cards in what could be a career-defining achievement.

Germany's Freddy Schott eagled the last hole to win the Final Stage of DP World Tour Qualifying School - but it was all about securing playing privileges on the main tour, with Berry the only amateur in the field to do so.

The Yorkshire Amateur Champion in 2021, Berry is ranked 136th in Europe and 560 in the men's World Golf Amateur Ranking, but will now begin life as a pro on the DP World Tour.

It's a meteoric rise for the talented teenager, who showed superb consistency at Q-School with 71 the worst of his six rounds as he finished the week on 15-under to bag his card.

Berry has also represented his country and earned top-three finishes at both the English Men's Amateur Championship and North of England Open Amateur Championship.

But it's still a huge step up he'll be taking on as he joins the big boys on the DP World Tour fresh off the amateur scene - coming at such a young age as well.

Berry was joined by fellow Yorkshireman, 29-year-old Joe Dean, in qualifying for the DP World Tour next season, and the teenager is being backed to go and enjoy himself after winning a card at the first attempt.

“We are delighted that they have achieved a place on the DP World Tour, Joshua at the first attempt and Joe after many years of hard work and graft," Yorkshire Union of Golf Clubs secretary Jonathan Plaxton told the Yorkshire Post.

"This opens up a whole new chapter for Joshua, he’s young enough to go out on Tour and just enjoy himself, see how he fares.

"Joe has a bit more experience of playing for money so might adapt quicker, but it’s exciting for both and we’re delighted not just for those two but their respective teams who have helped them along the way.”

It will be an intimidating experience for one so young as Berry stepping up to the DP World Tour so early in his career, but it's a career that could well flourish with the experience. He'll certainly be one to keep an eye on.