Why Q School Should Be Televised

We’ve heard plenty over the past year about the screaming need to mix things up in the golf world. For decades we’ve generally been fed a load of 72-hole strokeplay tournaments where, by the following week, most of us have forgotten who’s finished outside the top three.

This week we will see the return of the DP World Tour Final Stage of Q School where 156 hopefuls will battle it out for 25 (and ties) golden tickets. For some it’s probably overstated a little quite how important it is, with invites and previous heroics meaning that some players won’t struggle for starts next year, but the difference in finishing inside that top 25 is seismic for most.

One seasoned observer of the tour noted that he had ‘never seen as many grown men cry’ in the space of a week that must seem never-ending at times. It’s six rounds, which is borderline ridiculous when you consider there will be a couple of practice rounds given that it’s played over two courses at Infinitum near Tarragona Spain. So, when you’ve been grinding away for 54 holes, you’re only halfway there or one round away from the end of your year.

The ‘lucky’ ones will then get to battle it out all the way to the sixth round where, three years ago, 12 under was the magic mark for a top-25 finish. Then Rikard Karlberg, who had spent 18 months battling illness and depression, holed a putt across the 108th green to claim that final spot.

On the same mark Dale Whitnell, who had stopped playing the game as it was too expensive, bogeyed 17 and then birdied 18 to squeeze home. Also on -12 Jean-Baptiste Gonnet had to be persuaded by a friend to enter First Stage where he trebled the last before making it by one before coming through a play-off at the Second Stage.

One shot better was Bradley Dredge, who was outside the places coming to the 18th, before nutting a 3-wood to 10 feet to set up a brilliant eagle. Then there was Dave Coupland who birdied the last two and Sihwan Kim who closed with 63 to move up 38 spots.

Here we are talking about players finishing in 25th place. Everyone has a story and at Q School we get to hear them. The DP World Tour might want to talk about record purses but the players are the ones who make it what it is.

Three years ago we had the Hojgaard twins show up at Q School with Rasmus making it through and Nicolai missing out. Also through was Marcus Armitage who has since won on tour and become one of the main faces when the tour wants to show itself in a fun and entertaining light.

This week we have the likes of David Howell, Chris Wood and Stevie Gallacher, all of whom have played Ryder Cups, playing for their futures. A huge bundle of tour stalwarts will be in Spain this week as well as some fairly eye-catching names such as Kiradech Aphibranrat, Simon Dyson and Jarmo Sandelin.

In the next couple of years we’ll see future winners on tour who have emerged from this week. Historically the likes of Justin Rose, Colin Montgomerie, Jose Maria Olazabal, Padraig Harrington and Sandy Lyle have all been through its doors. Others, like Ian Woosnam, Ian Poulter and Miguel Angel Jimenez, have all been regular visitors.

It’s like nothing else on the calendar. There are a collection of haunted looks about the place as the inevitable plays out but there’s a finality to the whole thing which makes for great TV. Some players’ games are on the up coming to the Lakes and Hills courses at Infinitum but the majority are here because things haven’t played out as planned and this is the ultimate last-chance saloon.

Last week we saw the Grand Final of the Challenge Tour being televised for the first time, most likely because of its title sponsor Rolex being involved. Which is a very welcome move but, in terms of drama, there’s nothing like as much going on as there will be this week.

The real kicker is that the final three rounds, when in my utopian world the cameras will start rolling, take place on Monday to Wednesday when there is no live golf taking place.

Three years ago the top player (yes, there is prize money) received €17,000 while those in 25th and ties received €1,860. But, refreshingly, there’s no talk of money all week.

For the past three years we haven’t had a Q School as the pathways to the DP World Tour have been shut down somewhat. It’s a key part of the calendar and it remains the best-kept secret in terms of viewing, it’s high time that we all got to enjoy all its charms.