How Much Money Has Xander Schauffele's Caddie Austin Kaiser Earned In 2024?

Austin Kaiser has likely earned a significant amount of money this season as a result of Schauffele's double-Major-winning campaign

Xander Schauffele (right) and his caddie Austin Kaiser look on at the 152nd Open Championship
Jonny Leighfield
By
published

For the man who operates as Xander Schauffele's caddie, Austin Kaiser, 2024 has been pretty sweet. On the bag of someone who was already a world-class golfer, Schauffele cemented his standing in the game by going on to win, and win big, this year.

While Scottie Scheffler has more overall victories than the Californian (six), Schauffele ended the campaign with one more Major - having collected his first ever at the PGA Championship before quickly going on to notch his second via The Open Championship at Royal Troon.

Sprinkled in amongst those red-letter days were 17 top-25 finishes and 12 top-10 results in 18 starts prior to The Olympic Games in France, with an extraordinary mound of cash piling up as a result.

So far in 2024, Schauffele has earned almost $16 million, although he is second to PGA Tour money leader Scheffler by about $12.5 million...

Although Schauffele has made it look very easy at times, the man himself has admitted on several occasions that his success is very much a team triumph and could not have been achieved without his trusted sidekick.

Xander Schauffele offers congratulations to caddie Austin Kaiser at The Open

And Kaiser - who has been Schauffele's looper throughout his entire PGA Tour career so far - has likely been extremely well compensated for his hard work, too.

It is widely believed that the standard cut of a player's prize money the caddie receives out on tour will range from 5-10%, depending on how high up the leaderboard they end up. It is usually around 10% for a victory and drops to 7% for a top-10 finish - anything between 11th and making the cut could well be in the area of 5%.

Bag staff are often paid a yearly salary or kept on a retainer anyway, with each week offering a fresh chance for an extra bump in their earnings. With all that said, Kaiser could well have collected an extra $1.28 million in 2024 alone.

That is, remarkably, well short of the amount of money that Ted Scott - Scheffler's caddie - has potentially picked up this year with Scott collecting roughly $2.7 million through 16 events. 

Meanwhile, Joaquin Niemann's looper, Gary Matthews banked a possible $800,000 in just two events earlier this season after the Chilean won both LIV Golf Mayakoba and LIV Golf Jeddah.

Xander Schauffele What's In The Bag?

Turning attention back to Schauffele and Kaiser, the Californian started 2024 with a hat-trick of top-10s at The Sentry (T10), the American Express (T3), and the Farmers Insurance Open (T9). As a result, he accumulated $1,401,850 and - using the aforementioned theory - passed on $98,129.50 to Kaiser in January alone.

February brought a rare off week for the 30-year-old as he ended T54 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - which was shortened to 54 holes as a result of stormy weather off the Californian coast. Schauffele secured $42,500 after making the cut, $2,125 of which was likely passed on to his looper.

Between the Genesis Invitational and The Masters, Schauffele generated four top-10s from five starts as a worst result of T25 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational ruined his consistent streak of high finishes. In that run was a T2 at The Players which brought in a paycheck of almost $2 million, with Kaiser possibly rewarded to the tune of $265,534 in a five-event spell.

Xander Schauffele smiles as he poses with the 2024 PGA Championship trophy

Following a relatively disappointing T18 at the RBC Heritage and a T23 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans which collectively earned Schauffele $243,863 - roughly $12,193.15 for Kaiser - the American finished runner-up to Rory McIlroy at the Wells Fargo Championship to land $2.16 million. And in the very next start - the PGA Championship - Schauffele went out and won it, collecting a $3.33 million check. For Kaiser, he could well have scooped $484,200 in a fortnight.

Two more top-10s at the Memorial Tournament (T8) and the US Open (T7) earned the nine-time PGA Tour winner $1,218,289 - $85,280 of which could have been passed on to his bagman.

This lucrative season for both continued via a couple of top-20 results at the Travelers Championship (T13) and the Scottish Open (T15) which helped Schauffele pick up $530,800 and his caddie likely take $26,540.

Xander Schauffele with the Claret Jug

It was then significantly improved by the pair's second Major success of 2024 at The Open Championship. Schauffele collected $3.1 million as a result of his victory and Kaiser may have seen $310,000 of that.

So far this season, Kaiser's total bonus payment could well stand at $1,284,047.01 from 18 events.

Austin Kaiser Bonus Earnings In 2024
EventPositionSchauffele Prize MoneyPotential Caddie RateKaiser Bonus
The SentryT10th$530,0007%$37,100
The American ExpressT3rd$635,6007%$44,492
Farmers Insurance OpenT9th$236,2507%$16,537.50
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT54th$42,5005%$2,125
Genesis InvitationalT4th$866,6677%$60,666.69
Arnold Palmer InvitationalT25th$162,8005%$8,140
The Players ChampionshipT2nd$1,891,6677%$132,416.69
Valspar ChampionshipT5th$298,7257%$20,910.75
The Masters8th$620,0007%$43,400
RBC HeritageT18$220,1005%$11,050
Zurich Classic of New OrleansT23$23,7635%$1,188.15
Wells Fargo Championship2nd$2,160,0007%$151,200
PGA Championship1st$3,330,00010%$333,000
the Memorial TournamentT8$579,0007%$40,530
US OpenT7$639,2897%$44,750.23
Travelers ChampionshipT13$400,0005%$20,000
Scottish OpenT15$130,8005%$6,540
Open Championship1st$3,100,00010%$310,000
