Luke Donald To Stay On As European Ryder Cup Captain For Bethpage Black 2025

Luke Donald has been confirmed as the Team Europe Ryder Cup captain for the 2025 edition of the biennial match at Bethpage Black.

The Englishman has been rewarded for his successful first outing leading his 12-player team at Marco Simone, where the Europeans stormed to victory by 16.5 points to 11.5 points over Zach Johnson's USA to reclaim the trophy after a 19-9 loss at Whistling Straits two years earlier.

In the immediate aftermath of the emphatic win in Rome, there were calls from players for Donald to retain the captaincy, but, at first, he refused to commit to the possibility, instead giving himself time to reflect on his achievement.

Now he has committed to the task of helping Europe retain the trophy on US soil, Certainly, it will be a far different proposition, with Team Europe having not won away since the Miracle of Medinah in 2012.

Two more years, anyone? It’s going to be an honour to lead this amazing team once again in New York. Let’s go #TeamEurope 💙pic.twitter.com/yBBJHlGfYkNovember 29, 2023 See more

If Donald achieves the feat, he will become only the second Team Europe captain to win home and away after Tony Jacklin, who won at The Belfry in 1985 before leading Europe to another victory at Muirfield Village two years later. Meanwhile, the Europeans will be attempting to retain the trophy for the first time since 2014.

Donald said: “I’m delighted and honoured to have been given the chance to lead Team Europe in the Ryder Cup once again. Great opportunities don’t come along very often in life and I’m a great believer that when they do, you need to grab them with both hands – this is one of these moments.



“I’ve been fortunate as a player to have had many amazing times in the Ryder Cup over the years and so to add being a winning Captain to that, to form bonds with the 12 players like we did in Italy and to get the result we did, was very special indeed.



“The Ryder Cup means so much to me, so to be Captain again and have the chance to create more history by becoming only the second European Captain to win back-to-back is exciting.



“There is no question that being a Captain away from home is a tough task. But I have never shied away from challenges throughout my career and it is precisely the kind of thing that motivates me. I can’t wait to get another 12-strong team to Bethpage in 2025.”

In the aftermath of the win, there were calls from players for Donald to retain the captaincy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Guy Kinnings, Executive Director - Ryder Cup said: “Luke was a superb Captain in Rome and we are delighted that he will be returning to the role for the 2025 Ryder Cup in New York.

“He demonstrated clear, calm and meticulous leadership skills in Rome, and all those qualities will be big assets again for Luke and Team Europe as they take on the considerable challenge of trying to retain the Ryder Cup against a strong US Team backed by passionate support in New York.”

Who Donald will be facing up against is currently unknown, with Tiger Woods among the favorites for the role. However, before the Hero World Challenge, the 15-time Major winner was reluctant to be drawn on plans for 2025, particularly with ongoing discussions between the PGA Tour and Saudi Public Investment Fund behind LIV Golf.

He said: “Right now, there’s too much at stake with our Tour to think about a Ryder Cup. We have to get this done and we have to be focused on this right now. The Ryder Cup can take a beat - the players and everyone involved understands that this is an issue we need to focus on.”

While a way forward for Team USA remains to be seen, the news means Donald is retaining the role for the Europeans means he becomes the first repeat captain for the team since Bernard Gallacher in 1995.