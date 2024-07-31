Win The Chance To Meet Charley Hull, Annabel Dimmock, Mia Baker and Ellie Skoog At An Exclusive TaylorMade Women's Event

TaylorMade is giving 10 female golfers the chance to win an experience day alongside Charley Hull, Annabel Dimmock, Mia Baker and Ellie Skoog at Inner Drive Golf on September 6.

Hull is a two-time LPGA Tour winner and a three-time Ladies European Tour champion who has helped Team Europe win or retain the Soleheim Cup four times across her career.

Dimmock is also an LET golfer with one pro victory to her name, the 2019 Jabra Ladies Open, and she will be joined by popular golfing content creators, Baker and Skoog.

The Team TaylorMade event - hosted by Inner Drive, a golf-simulator business based in New Malden, south-west London - is exclusively for women, with a meet and greet, Q&A session, golfing masterclasses, and activities on the simulators all on the agenda - plus each attendee will have an opportunity to secure TaylorMade prizes, with food and drink included.

Enter for your chance to attend the day.

A handful of the brand's other ambassadors may well be in attendance, too, as well as the potential to meet one or two Women's Advisory Board members and lady captains from local golf clubs.

This competition is only open to residents of the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland who are over 18. Winners will be able to bring one guest with them, and the closing date for entries is August 8, 2024.