TaylorMade Acquires Putter Craftsman Logan Olson

TaylorMade has added putter craftsman Logan Olson to its team after a number of its players used models from the 27-year-old Californian on tour over the last year.

Olson, who TaylorMade describes as a "generational talent", designs and manufactures bespoke and small batch ranges of blade putters out of Fortuna, California and will assume the role of Principal Designer of Olson products with TaylorMade.

He first came to prominence this time last year when World No.1 Scottie Scheffler put one of his putters in play during his Hero World Challenge victory.

The Olson putter used by Scottie Scheffler in late 2023 and early 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The very next week Nelly Korda also used an Olson flat stick during the PNC Championship, and Collin Morikawa then put one in at this year's Arnold Palmer Invitational in March. Tommy Fleetwood was also spotted with an Olson model in the bag before the RBC Heritage.

Image 1 of 2 The Olson putter used by Nelly Korda at the 2023 PNC Championship (Image credit: Getty Images) The Olson putter used by Nelly Korda at the 2023 PNC Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

TaylorMade says that: "Olson’s work on professional tours will expand with a Tour Matrix of blade and mid-mallet putter heads. This will enable TaylorMade’s Tour Representatives to fit the best players in the world and make the overall fitting and design process more efficient."

Signs could point to a mass release of an Olson line for consumers at some point but there are no indications that is coming yet.

TaylorMade has enjoyed a strong year with its mallet putters on tour, with men's World No.1 Scottie Scheffler winning eight times with his Spider X putter and women's World No.1 Nelly Korda moving from a Scotty Cameron into a Spider X before her 7th LPGA win of the year.

Get the top Black Friday deals right in your inbox: Sign up now! The hottest deals and product recommendations during deals season straight to your inbox plus all the best game-changing tips, in-depth features and the latest news and insights around the game. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rory McIlroy has continued using a Spider X model this year, where he won three times plus the Race to Dubai, and Tommy Fleetwood also moved into a unique TaylorMade Truss model recently.

Logan Olson's workshop in Fortuna, California (Image credit: TaylorMade Golf)

“It’s not every day you stumble upon someone like Logan. His ability to merge creativity with such a technical process is nothing short of remarkable," Brian Bazzel, TaylorMade Vice President of Product Creation, said.

"Whether you’re a professional on Tour, someone who plays the game for the sheer love of it, or even a collector with a keen eye for finely crafted putters, Logan’s creations embody a level of craftsmanship that resonates with golfers from all abilities."

“I’ve always appreciated that TaylorMade is a brand that isn’t afraid to take risks and try something different," Logan Olson said.

"I feel a resemblance to that in my own work and thoughts on approaching new projects. Being able to utilize the feedback of the best players in the world helps push design criteria to a completely different place."

(Image credit: TaylorMade Golf)

It was also announced that Olson will be releasing a new Craft Batch No. 3 model that will go on sale in the US and Canada on Dec 5, priced at $850 and only available on Logan Olson's website.

The Craft Batch No. 3 putter has a unique 'Flumber’s Neck', which is Olson’s take on a blend of plumber’s and flow neck designs commonly found in blade putters.