Suzann Pettersen Names Europe’s Solheim Cup Vice-Captains

Suzann Pettersen has named her three vice-captains for next year’s Solheim Cup in Spain, with Dame Laura Davies, Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Martens chosen to assist the Norwegian at the biennial event.

For Davies, it will mark the third time she has been vice-captain in the prestigious tournament having also taken on the role in the Solheim Cup in 2019 and 2021 alongside captain Catriona Matthew. Both occasions saw Europe beat the USA, and Pettersen has decided to stick with that winning formula in turning to the vastly experienced Davies.

Pettersen was a vice-captain alongside Davies in 2021, and explained they shared an excellent working relationship in that success. She said: "Laura is a global golfing legend. Her passion and knowledge for women's golf and particularly the Solheim Cup is something we share. I loved working with her last year in Toledo and I'm happy to have her in the team room once again."

Swede Nordqvist is another player with significant Solheim Cup experience. She has played in seven of the tournaments, and has emerged on the winning side four times, securing 15.5 points in the process. Among those victories, Nordqvist and Pettersen teamed up for the 2009 and 2011 fourballs, which brought success in each. Pettersen said: “I have been fortunate to share many fairways and memories alongside Anna throughout my career. Having represented Team Europe on seven occasions, Anna is someone who knows the hard work that goes into the Solheim Cup, and I can’t wait for her to be with me.”

Completing the appointments is Pettersen’s compatriot and longstanding friend Martens. The 35-year-old also brings significant experience having competed on the Ladies European Tour for eight seasons. Pettersen said: “The Solheim Cup holds some of my best golfing memories and to be able to share that with my lifelong friend Caroline will be something very special. She goes the extra mile for her friends and family, and I cannot wait to have her alongside me and my other vice-captains.”

With Europe aiming for a third straight Solheim Cup win next year – something it has never achieved – Pettersen is convinced she will have the right team assisting her. She explained: “It was the biggest honour of my career to be named the Solheim Cup captain and I’m thrilled to be able to name my three vice-captains. I'm excited for what Caroline, Anna and Laura can bring to Team Europe as we look to defend the Cup on Spanish soil in the Costa del Sol. With all three of them by my side, I couldn't ask for anything better and I'm certain that they will be great for our team.”