‘Such A Dumb Rule’ PGA Tour Pros Discuss New Scoring Changes Designed To Stop DQs
Players will now be given a 15-minute buffer to return to the scoring area to correct a scorecard without penalty
One of golf’s more contentious rules has been revised in the men's elite game, which means a player stepping outside the scoring area won’t necessarily face disqualification if they sign an incorrect scorecard.
Now, there will be a 15-minute grace period for players to return and correct an issue without penalty, and PGA Tour pros have been quick to offer their thoughts.
PGA Tour pro Michael Kim confirmed the news on X, and welcomed the change, writing: “Oh wow. Just announced a rule change where even if you leave the scoring area, you get a 15 minute buffer window to make any changes to your score without getting DQ. I think it’s way better this way. Hopefully no more scorecard DQs in the future.”
Oh wow. Just announced a rule change where even if you leave the scoring area, you get a 15 minute buffer window to make any changes to your score without getting DQ. I think it’s way better this way. Hopefully no more scorecard DQs in the future.June 18, 2024
Kim also posted more details from a screenshot of a document outlining the change, and it confirmed it will come into effect throughout much of the men’s professional game immediately.
It states: “With the support of the USGA and R&A, this amendment to the terms of our competition will go into effect on the PGA Tour, PGA Tour Champions, Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Americas the week of June 17-23. The DP World will implement it also.”
For those interested pic.twitter.com/3su7oM04v8June 18, 2024
Another, PGA Tour pro, Andrew Putnam questioned why players need to keep their own score to begin with. He wrote on X: “Such a dumb rule. In what other sport do players keep their scores?! We all have walking scorers with every group and every shot is calculated to the yard. Cmonnn people.”
Such a dumb rule. In what other sport do players keep their scores?! We all have walking scorers with every group and every shot is calculated to the yard. Cmonnn people. Will be discussing this with @shanebacon today on the pod. https://t.co/KD3v4fQDE8June 18, 2024
Popular X account Monday Q Info, which is run by Ryan French, believes the change has merit, although he’s convinced one particular disqualification in recent months has helped push it through.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
He wrote: “Thousands of players sign incorrect score cards across the world …..No rule change. Jordan Spieth does it once in a signature event….rule changes 6 weeks later. (I think it is a good rule change, just saying Jordan’s DQ helped the process).”
Thousands of players sign incorrect score cards across the world …..No rule change. Jordan Spieth does it once in a signature event….rule changes 6 weeks later. (I think it is a good rule change, just saying Jordan’s DQ helped the process) pic.twitter.com/GxTaLSJn84June 18, 2024
The incident he referred to happened in February at the Genesis Invitational. Back then, three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth appeared set for the weekend’s action after signing for a 72 after his second round.
However, he’d missed that his scorecard equated to a par on the par-3 fourth after he had actually made bogey - pushing his total to 73. Spieth left the scoring area and was subsequently disqualified.
Afterwards, he wrote on X: "Today, I signed for an incorrect scorecard and stepped out of the scoring area, after thinking I went through all procedures to make sure it was correct. Rules are rules, and I take full responsibility.
Given the new safeguard, moments of that nature could be about to become a thing of the past – or at the very least a decidedly less common occurrence.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Memorial Tournament Moves Dates After Jack Nicklaus, Rory McIlroy And Scottie Scheffler Comments
Memorial Tournament host Nicklaus had criticized the timing of his event this season after it took place the week before the US Open in 2024
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
12 Things We Would Change (And Why) If We Could Start Golf From Scratch
Given an opportunity, our Golf Monthly contributors and experienced golfers give us an insight into how they would change their golf journey
By Carly Frost Published
-
Memorial Tournament Moves Dates After Jack Nicklaus, Rory McIlroy And Scottie Scheffler Comments
Memorial Tournament host Nicklaus had criticized the timing of his event this season after it took place the week before the US Open in 2024
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Rory McIlroy Still In Travelers Championship Field Despite US Open Near Miss
The 35-year-old clutched defeat from the jaws of victory at the US Open, but he's still set to play in the latest PGA Tour signature event later in the week
By Mike Hall Published
-
The 23 Golfers To Have Made The Cut In All Three Men's Majors This Year
With three of the four men's Majors completed in 2024, here’s how the overall leaderboard looks with just one of the big events to come after 23 players made the cut in each
By Mike Hall Published
-
Hat Gate - What Has Happened Since Rory McIlroy's Incident With Cantlay’s Caddie Joe LaCava
McIlroy and Cantlay have somewhat of a tense relationship since the 2023 Ryder Cup and, below, we have gone through a timeline of events that followed the infamous 'Hat Gate'
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Davis Thompson Facts: 15 Things You Didn’t Know About The PGA Tour Pro
Get to know American PGA Tour pro Davis Thompson better with these facts
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Scottie Scheffler In Danger Of Missing First Cut Since 2022 At US Open
The World No.1 hasn't missed the cut on the PGA Tour in 672 days, but sits right on the projected cutline at the US Open after a disappointing second round
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Thomas Detry Is Yet To Win On The PGA Or DP World Tour But Could He Be A Shock US Open Winner?
The 31-year-old Belgian has yet to enter the winner's circle on the PGA or DP World Tour, but a sensational putting performance at the US Open makes him a surprise contender
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Pinehurst No.2 Greens 'Already Are Borderline' - Wyndham Clark 'Amazed' At Speed Of US Open Putting Surfaces
The defending champion says he witnessed multiple players putt their balls off the greens at Pinehurst No.2, venue for this week's 124th US Open
By Elliott Heath Published