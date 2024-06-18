‘Such A Dumb Rule’ PGA Tour Pros Discuss New Scoring Changes Designed To Stop DQs

Players will now be given a 15-minute buffer to return to the scoring area to correct a scorecard without penalty

The scorecard rule has been changed to allow a 15-minute grace period for players who leave the scoring area
One of golf’s more contentious rules has been revised in the men's elite game, which means a player stepping outside the scoring area won’t necessarily face disqualification if they sign an incorrect scorecard.

Now, there will be a 15-minute grace period for players to return and correct an issue without penalty, and PGA Tour pros have been quick to offer their thoughts.

PGA Tour pro Michael Kim confirmed the news on X, and welcomed the change, writing: “Oh wow. Just announced a rule change where even if you leave the scoring area, you get a 15 minute buffer window to make any changes to your score without getting DQ. I think it’s way better this way. Hopefully no more scorecard DQs in the future.”

Kim also posted more details from a screenshot of a document outlining the change, and it confirmed it will come into effect throughout much of the men’s professional game immediately. 

It states: “With the support of the USGA and R&A, this amendment to the terms of our competition will go into effect on the PGA Tour, PGA Tour Champions, Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Americas the week of June 17-23. The DP World will implement it also.”

Another, PGA Tour pro, Andrew Putnam questioned why players need to keep their own score to begin with. He wrote on X: “Such a dumb rule. In what other sport do players keep their scores?! We all have walking scorers with every group and every shot is calculated to the yard. Cmonnn people.”

Popular X account Monday Q Info, which is run by Ryan French, believes the change has merit, although he’s convinced one particular disqualification in recent months has helped push it through. 

He wrote: “Thousands of players sign incorrect score cards across the world …..No rule change. Jordan Spieth does it once in a signature event….rule changes 6 weeks later. (I think it is a good rule change, just saying Jordan’s DQ helped the process).”

The incident he referred to happened in February at the Genesis Invitational. Back then, three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth appeared set for the weekend’s action after signing for a 72 after his second round.

However, he’d missed that his scorecard equated to a par on the par-3 fourth after he had actually made bogey - pushing his total to 73. Spieth left the scoring area and was subsequently disqualified.

Jordan Spieth takes a shot at the Genesis Invitational

Jordan Spieth's appearance at the Genesis Invitational was cut short after he fell foul of the scorecard rule

Afterwards, he wrote on X: "Today, I signed for an incorrect scorecard and stepped out of the scoring area, after thinking I went through all procedures to make sure it was correct. Rules are rules, and I take full responsibility.

Given the new safeguard, moments of that nature could be about to become a thing of the past – or at the very least a decidedly less common occurrence.

