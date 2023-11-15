Stunning Drone Shot Wins Greenkeeper Photography Competition

A drone image showing a crisp winter's morning at a golf course in England has been revealed as the overall winner of the British & International Golf Greenkeepers Association (BIGGA) annual photographic competition for 2023.

Thetford first assistant greenkeeper David Ball sent his drone up over the fifth hole at around 7:30am during January of this year and managed to capture a stunning shot of the harsh conditions course staff face throughout the colder months in the UK.

The image shows sunlight breaking through the clouds as a layer of mist rolls into shot. The fairways and surrounding trees are crisp with a layer of frost, with the bunkers punctuating the pale landscape.

David was crowned the champion by competition judges, with the selection committee also taking into account the results of a public vote, held across BIGGA’s social media accounts.

(Image credit: BIGGA)

Reacting to his award, David said: “We greenkeepers are privileged to experience these times of day that most people don’t get to see during their working hours. I was just lucky and in the right place at the right time on this beautiful morning. It is such an honour to win this award, so thank you to BIGGA and [sponsors] Syngenta.”

Meanwhile, BIGGA CEO Jim Croxton said: “BIGGA members work in some spectacular environments and each year the judges struggle to separate the entries, such is the quality of submissions. It’s always fascinating to see how the public votes when we post the finalists on our social media channels.

“David Ball’s entry stood out to us as it showcases the beautiful golf course at Thetford at a time that golfers will rarely see it – deep in the depths of winter – yet there are greenkeepers present, putting in the hard work that makes golf possible when warmer weather returns.

“Congratulations to all the winners and thank you once again to our valued sponsors at Syngenta.”

While David won the overall competition - and will see his photo appear in the annual BIGGA calendar - three other shots triumphed in their respective categories.

Alistair Morrison, head greenkeeper at Durness Golf Club, came first in the 'Landscape' category, Peter Meek - a greenkeeper at Bath Golf Club - landed the title in the 'greenkeeping' category, and Elliot Walters - greenkeeper at Robin Hood Golf Club - secured victory in the 'Wildlife' section.

As overall competition winner, David will receive a DJI Mini 2 SE Drone and a framed print of his image to be presented at BTME 2024, the greenkeeping community’s annual gathering in January. Meanwhile, each of the category winners receive a £150 Love2Shop voucher.

All BIGGA annual photographic competition winners 2023

Overall: David Ball, first assistant greenkeeper, Thetford Golf Club

(Image credit: BIGGA)

Landscape category: Alistair Morrison, head greenkeeper, Durness Golf Club

(Image credit: BIGGA)

Greenkeeping: Peter Meek, greenkeeper, Bath Golf Club

(Image credit: BIGGA)

Wildlife: Elliot Walters, greenkeeper, Robin Hood Golf Club