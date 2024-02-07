Majesticks GC Announce Digital Panel Of Players' Bags To Feature Fifth Team Sponsor
The European team have agreed a deal with the global supply chain solutions company ahead of LIV Las Vegas
LIV's Majesticks GC has announced ahead of LIV Las Vegas that Open Sky Group has become the team's fifth sponsor since its inception and will feature on the digital panel of the foursome's golf bags.
Open Sky Group - which is a global supply chain solutions company - has agreed to become Majesticks' official supply chain implementation solutions partner and will sit on the unique asset thanks to the European team's relationship with another of its sponsors - Seamless Digital.
The agreement with OSG follows in footsteps of the team's global sponsor, OKX, on-course apparel partner, Redvanly, and sports travel business, Destination Sport.
Commenting on the club's latest deal, Majesticks GC's team principal, James Dunkley, said: “I am excited to announce our partnership with Open Sky Group ahead of LIV Las Vegas this week.
"We are thankful to the team for their commitment to supporting Majesticks GC and are looking forward to working closely together over the coming season to bring this partnership to life.
"This off-season, we made a number of advances in our uses of technology, data, and insight, and there are some fantastic synergies between the ways that Open Sky Group work, and what we stand for as a team.”
Meanwhile, Open Sky Group CEO Chad Kramlich said: “We are honored to announce Open Sky Group as the Official Supply Chain Implementation Solutions Partner for Majesticks GC of the LIV Golf League.
"This collaboration exemplifies our dedication to precision and performance, synergizing Open Sky Group’s expertise with Majesticks GC’s pursuit of excellence in the world of golf.”
“We’re very much looking forward to this LIV Golf season and are thrilled to have Open Sky Group on board as a partner,” added Majesticks GC Co-Captain Lee Westwood. “We are making great strides as a team, and our partners are absolutely central to our success on and off the course.”
The LIV Golf League season continues this week in Las Vegas - the same city in which Super Bowl LVIII is taking place - just a few days after Joaquin Niemann claimed the individual prize and Jon Rahm's Legion XIII scooped the team gong on debut at LIV Mayakoba.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff Writer, joining Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and has since spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. The self-proclaimed ‘worst golfer in the office’ still enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
