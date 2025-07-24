Stewart Golf & Golf Monthly Are Giving Away A Brand New Q Follow Trolley Worth Over £2000!

Stewart Golf and Golf Monthly have teamed up to bring you the chance to win a brand-new 2025 Q Follow trolley. Stewart Golf's multi-award-winning flagship model is back and comes with a host of new game-changing features.

The trolley was built by Dan Parker on his visit to the Stewart Golf factory in Gloucestershire earlier this year, and you can watch the video of Dan's peak behind-the-scenes and hands-on experience at Stewart HQ below.

WATCH: Dan Parker builds his very own 2025 Q Follow trolley at Stewart Golf's HQ

The 2025 Q Follow that is part of this giveaway comes with the brand's improved 8th generation follow technology, an integrated rangefinder mounting plate, greater customisation (with six new colourways available), a new and improved mobile battery app and several under-the-hood upgrades to make it the best Q Follow product to have left the factory to date.

One lucky entrant will be picked at random and walk away with the latest edition of the world's best-loved follow trolley.

To enter, visit the Stewart Golf website and complete the form for your chance to win this amazing prize - good luck!