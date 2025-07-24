Stewart Golf & Golf Monthly Are Giving Away A Brand New Q Follow Trolley Worth Over £2000!
We've teamed up with Stewart Golf to give away a brand new Q Follow trolley that we built ourselves!
Stewart Golf and Golf Monthly have teamed up to bring you the chance to win a brand-new 2025 Q Follow trolley. Stewart Golf's multi-award-winning flagship model is back and comes with a host of new game-changing features.
The trolley was built by Dan Parker on his visit to the Stewart Golf factory in Gloucestershire earlier this year, and you can watch the video of Dan's peak behind-the-scenes and hands-on experience at Stewart HQ below.
WATCH: Dan Parker builds his very own 2025 Q Follow trolley at Stewart Golf's HQ
The 2025 Q Follow that is part of this giveaway comes with the brand's improved 8th generation follow technology, an integrated rangefinder mounting plate, greater customisation (with six new colourways available), a new and improved mobile battery app and several under-the-hood upgrades to make it the best Q Follow product to have left the factory to date.
One lucky entrant will be picked at random and walk away with the latest edition of the world's best-loved follow trolley.
To enter, visit the Stewart Golf website and complete the form for your chance to win this amazing prize - good luck!
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Dan has been with Golf Monthly team since 2021. He graduated with a Masters degree in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and looks after equipment reviews and buying guides, specializing in golf shoe, golf bag, golf cart and apparel reviews. Dan has now tested and reviewed over 50 pairs of golf shoes and is an expert in the field. A left-handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 6.5, and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands.
Dan's current What's In The Bag:
Mini driver: PXG Secret Weapon 13°Fairway: Ping G440 Max 16°, Ping G440 Max 21°Irons: Cobra King Tec Utility 19°, Ping i230 (5-PW) Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro (50, 56)Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour XBall: Titleist Pro V1Grip: Golf Pride Tour VelvetBag: Vessel Sunday III
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.