Staunch OWGR Critic Bryson DeChambeau Can Return To Top 10 With US Open Win

Bryson DeChambeau, who has been a staunch critic of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) system since his move to LIV Golf, can return to the top 10 if he wins the US Open.

The 30-year-old American shot a stunning three-under 67 – one of just seven players to shoot under par on Saturday – to claim a three-stroke lead heading into the final round.

If he manages to hang on, he will re-enter the top 10 of the world rankings for the first time since February in 2022, according to Twitter OWGR guru Nosferatu.

As things stand after Rd3, Bryson would jump to #10 in #OWGR and Rory back to #2. #usopengolf https://t.co/nJejxu90QbJune 16, 2024

Even if he fails to win, DeChambeau – currently ranked 38th – is still set to get a big boost to his rankings.

But he still won't be able to get enough ranking points to qualify for the Paris Olympics in August, with only the top four Americans in the OWGR set to make the team.

It would be a remarkable rise up the much-debated rankings for DeChambeau, who prior to his second-place finish at the PGA Championship was ranked 124th.

The OWGR – which is the primary avenue for qualification into the Majors – has come under intense scrutiny in recent times for not awarding points to LIV Golf events, with DeChambeau being one of the most outspoken critics of the ranking system.

The 2020 US Open champion has spoken out against the OWGR several times, calling the system “not accurate”, “pretty much obsolete” and “disappointing” last year.

He doubled down on that sentiment in February, claiming that LIV Golf has fulfilled all of the OWGR’s criteria to earn ranking points.

"They said ‘you need certain requirements’, we have fulfilled all those requirements, despite what everybody thinks,” he said on the Fairway To Heaven podcast. “If you go look at their handbook, we have fulfilled every single criteria. It’s been over two years now. What’s going on guys?

"It’s a bit frustrating, but nothing we can do at this moment. If we showcase ourselves in the Major championships there’s no way they can keep us out. We just got to play well in the Majors and once we do, they have no choice.”

DeChambeau has certainly done just that at the Majors this year, already securing a T6 at the Masters and second at the PGA Championship, while being the favorite to take out his second US Open title.

Despite his frustrations with the system, LIV Golf is unlikely to be recognized by the OWGR any time soon.

In March, LIV Golf chief executive Greg Norman said the Saudi-backed circuit will no longer attempt to earn accreditation with the OWGR.

“We have made significant efforts to fight for you and ensure your accomplishments are recognized within the existing ranking system,” Norman wrote in a letter to LIV’s membership. “Unfortunately, OWGR has shown little willingness to productively work with us.”

LIV applied for OWGR accreditation in July 2022 shortly after the tour launched, with the application being declined last fall.

Golf Digest reported that the OWGR questioned LIV’s “competitive integrity”, citing the tour’s 54-hole, no-cut format, as well as issues around the ability for players to gain access into the circuit and limited relegation for players who underperform.

The future of LIV Golf, and its OWGR status, is also uncertain amid the PGA Tour’s ongoing negotiations with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which bankrolls LIV.