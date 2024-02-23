'What’s Going On Guys?' Frustrated DeChambeau Says LIV Has 'Fulfilled Every Single Criteria' For OWGR Points
Bryson DeChambeau says LIV Golf has done everything it can to fulfil the OWGR criteria so can't understand why they are still waiting
Bryson DeChambeau insists LIV Golf has "fulfilled every single criteria" to get Official World Golf Ranking points, and can't understand why they are still having to do without.
The allocation of ranking points has been a contentious issue from the start of LIV Golf, and last October its bid for the points was officially rejected by the OWGR.
LIV Golf boss Greg Norman brandished the OWGR as "laughable" recently and many of the players continually complain about the lack of points available - mainly due to it reducing the chances of them getting into the Majors.
DeChambeau is very much one of those, and again voiced his frustration as he appeared on the LIV Golf Fairway To Heaven podcast, saying that all of the OWGR criteria has been fulfilled by his tour.
"I have words that I'd love to say but I can't about it," DeChambeau said on the Fairway To Heaven podcast.
"They said ‘you need certain requirements’, we have fulfilled all those requirements, despite what everybody thinks. If you go look at their handbook, we have fulfilled every single criteria. It’s been over two years now. What’s going on guys?
"It’s a bit frustrating, but nothing we can do at this moment. If we showcase ourselves in the Major championships there’s no way they can keep us out. We just got to play well in the Majors and once we do, they have no choice.”
Strong performances in the Majors, though, is only likely to improve the PR of their plea for points, as whether LIV Golf has actually fulfilled the OWGR criteria is very much up for debate.
Bryson DeChambeau on the OWGR:“They said ‘you need certain requirements’, we have fulfilled all those requirements, despite what everybody thinks. If you go look at their handbook, we have fulfilled every single criteria. It’s been over 2 years now. What’s going on guys? It’s… pic.twitter.com/maspGNllzDFebruary 23, 2024
The OWGR rejection was for several reasons and Peter Dawson explained that the 54-hole, no-cut event with a limited field were part of those, but the team element and limited promotion and relegation processes were the major issues.
"With contracts and team captains, there are many ways to stay on the LIV tour even if you are not playing well," Dawson said at the time.
“If LIV could find a way to come up with a more open competition style and relegation, we would certainly consider that.”
There was a LIV Golf Promotions event this year where players could qualify and the field has expanded with Jon Rahm's new team - while in the team format all four scores now count in the final round to avoid players having nothing riding on their last day performance.
Captains on big contracts who are unable to get relegated could still be a sticking point, but regardless DeChambeau feels that the OWGR points are being used by the likes of the PGA Tour as a leverage point in both PIF negotiations and trying to keep players from joining LIV.
"We all knew that was their leverage point," he added. "It's the Majors, those associations that have the leverage and want golf to be a certain way."
But in very much echoing Norman's sentiments for years, DeChambeau believes player power should decide.
"You know what, ultimately they [PGA Tour] don't decide, it's the players that ultimately decide, because if we all stopped playing, if we all said 'nah, we're good we don't need to play', what do you think would happen then?
"It's the theme that I come back to most, the death to egos is what needs to occur, on both sides, and if that can happen then I think that's a step in the right direction for the game of golf."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
