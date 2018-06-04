Analysis from Arccos 360 shows that amateur golfers are losing distance on their drives

Stats Show Amateur Golf Driving Distance Has Decreased

Driving distance may be going up on the professional tours but it is actually decreasing for club golfers, according to statistics from on-course data tracking system Arccos 360.

Arccos has revealed an in-depth analysis on amateur golfer driving distances that shows a decline over the last year.

The analysis follows the recent USGA and R&A 2017 Distance Report that disclosed an “unusual and concerning” rise within the professional game.

Arccos analysed over 10 million drives hit by amateur golfers in more than 100 countries between 2015 and March 2018.

The data revealed that driving distance across all handicaps and age groups has either remained the same or decreased.

“The recent USGA and R&A Distance Report showed a significant average driving distance increase of 3.6 yards across the seven worldwide tours since 2016, so we wanted to see if the same were true among amateur players,” said Andrew Turner, Senior Director of Global Sales at Arccos Golf.

“What we found was that even allowing for winter weather conditions, amateurs have struggled to gain distance on their drives and some age groups have gone backwards,” he added.

In 2015, the average distance for all drives by amateur golfers was 220.63 yards.

Three years later that average has dropped to 217.07 yards, according to Arccos’ data analysis.

The biggest drop came from golfers aged 50-59, who lost nine yards across the three year analysis, leaving the average drive for that age group at 213.45 yards in 2018.

The average distance for all drives that finish on the fairway has fallen by five yards in three years, from 223.51 yards in 2015 to 218.81 yards in 2018.

Golfers with a handicap of 16-20 had an average distance for drives ending on the fairway of 216.05 yards, yet the Arccos report shows the figure has fallen to 207.45 yards in 2018 within that handicap category.

More than 1 million rounds of golf have been played using Arccos since its introduction on over 40,000 courses worldwide.

It's not all bad news for golfers though, as Arccos users improved their handicap by an average of 3.55 strokes last year - perhaps distance isn't everything?