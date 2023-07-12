Stars Of Sport, Showbusiness And Social Media To Tackle The Open Invitational At Hoylake
The likes of Tony Bellew, Jordan Pickford and Victor Cruz will join social media and showbusiness stars to play at Royal Liverpool in The Open Invitational
The 151st Open Championship will get a star-studded kick-off on Sunday as celebrities, sports stars and social media big-hitters will tee it up to compete in The Open Invitational.
As the R&A show that they can keep up with modern times, the event will be streamed live on YouTube and TikTok at 6pm on Sunday 16 July from Royal Liverpool.
Former world champion boxer Tony Bellew and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will be taking part, joined by former England midfielder Jermaine Jenas, NFL Super Bowl winner Victor Cruz and Indian cricketing superstar Yuvraj Singh.
From the world of showbusiness, Hollywood actress Kathryn Newton, pop star Ronan Keating and TV presenter Bradley Walsh will also tee it up at Hoylake, as will social media influencers Blake Gray, Calfreezy, Margaux Brooke and Marques Brownlee - who will no doubt be creating plenty of content for their millions of social media followers.
Playing in three teams led by Bellew, Cruz, and Newton, they’ll play a four-person scramble format over the back nine holes of Royal Liverpool, with also a nearest the pin contest on the new par-3 17th hole.
There’ll also be a longest drive competition on the par-5 18th hole that fans who hold Sunday practice tickets will be able to watch in-person.
“This is going to be a lot of fun and having the opportunity to play Royal Liverpool just days before The Open gets underway is really exciting,” said Pickford.
“We’ll get to see the course in the same condition as the professionals do, which is a real honour. It will be a real challenge but one I’m looking forward to.”
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh added: "The chance to play at a prestigious Open venue is a real privilege and I'm excited to witness the challenges that the players face first-hand.
“I will try and draw on all my cricket experience to perform at my best and help my team get the win."
Despite being more accustomed to appearing on screen than on the links, actress Kathryn Newton said: “Golf has always been a passion of mine from a young age and I can’t wait to play Royal Liverpool alongside such incredible and talented people.
“This event promises to be a unique experience for all involved and Team Newton will be out to do all that we can to get the win.”
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport.
