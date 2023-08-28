Stacy Lewis Names Team USA Solheim Cup Wildcards
The Team USA captain has revealed her three wildcards for the biennial match at Finca Cortesin
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Team USA Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis has completed her team for the biennial match at Finca Cortesin with her three captain’s picks.
The 38-year-old is hoping to lead the US to victory for the first time since 2017, and, after counterpart Suzann Pettersen named her wildcards last week, the 12 players who will compete for her are now confirmed.
Angel Yin had held an automatic qualifying position until last week’s CPKC Women’s Open thanks to her world ranking. However, Andrea Lee’s T13 in Canada gave her the final spot on the points list. That pushed Lexi Thompson out of the reckoning for automatic qualifying via that route, but she instead qualified courtesy of her world ranking.
Yin then had to wait to see if she would make the team, and she will doubtless be relieved to be named one of the wildcards. As a result, the 24-year-old will make her third appearance in the match as she looks to build on her overall record of 3-2-1.
Lewis has also turned to Ally Ewing, who has had an impressive run of results in recent months. After finishing T8 in June’s Meijer LPGA Classic, she went on to finish 11th at the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach before tying for ninth in the Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open and finishing T6 at the AIG Women’s Open – a tournament she had led at the halfway stage.
Ewing brings plenty of experience to the team. Like Yin, she has made two previous teams, and has an overall record of 2-5-1.
Lewis’ third wildcard goes to Cheyenne Knight, who makes her Solheim Cup debut. Despite her inexperience in the match, Knight has had an impressive 2023 including a win in July’s Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.
Below is the confirmed US team for the 2023 Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin, taking place between 22 and 24 September.
Confirmed US Solheim Cup Team
- Lilia Vu
- Nelly Korda
- Allisen Corpuz
- Megan Khang
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Danielle Kang
- Andrea Lee
- Lexi Thompson
- Rose Zhang
- Angel Yin
- Ally Ewing
- Cheyenne Knight
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
'It's Not Something That Gives Me Meaning' - Hovland On $18 Million FedEx Bonus
The Norwegian won't be splashing out on anything extravagant to celebrate his FedEx Cup success
By Michael Weston Published
-
'Most Fun I Had Losing In Quite Some Time' - Schauffele After FedEx Cup Runner-Up
Schauffele was encouraged by his performance in the Tour Championship, even though he couldn’t catch in-form Viktor Hovland
By Mike Hall Published
-
'Most Fun I Had Losing In Quite Some Time' - Schauffele After FedEx Cup Runner-Up
Schauffele was encouraged by his performance in the Tour Championship, even though he couldn’t catch in-form Viktor Hovland
By Mike Hall Published
-
Megan Khang Claims Maiden LPGA Tour Title In CPKC Women’s Open
The American beat Jin Young Ko in a playoff for her first win on the Tour in 191 attempts
By Mike Hall Published
-
'Knackered' Johnson Achieves Career Goal At U.S. Senior Women’s Open
Englishwoman Trish Johnson can finally tick off one of her career goals after a memorable weekend in Oregon
By Michael Weston Published
-
Todd Clements Describes 'Round Of His Life' After Maiden DP World Tour Victory
Clements carded a brilliant bogey-free 63 at the Albatross Golf Resort to claim the D+D Real Czech Masters
By James Nursey Published
-
Eugenio Chacarra Claims Historic And Dramatic Asian Tour Victory
The young Spaniard took 10 playoff holes to defeat Matt Jones, with Chacarra claiming the inaugural St Andrews Bay Championship
By Matt Cradock Published
-
European Ryder Cup Hopefuls Hit Form At Czech Masters As Countdown To Italy Intensifies
It's not long until Europe's side is named for the Ryder Cup, with a number of hopefuls making big statements at the Czech Masters
By James Nursey Published
-
'Pretty Confident' - McIlroy Provides Positive Update Ahead Of Busy Stretch
The Northern Irishman is confident that he will be '100%' for the Irish Open, BMW PGA Championship and, most importantly, the Ryder Cup
By James Nursey Published
-
Korn Ferry Tour Player Disqualified After Missing Tee Time
Curtis Luck was disqualified from a Korn Ferry Tour Final event after he missed his first round tee time
By James Nursey Published