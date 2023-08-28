Stacy Lewis Names Team USA Solheim Cup Wildcards

The Team USA captain has revealed her three wildcards for the biennial match at Finca Cortesin

Stacy Lewis in the 2021 Solheim Cup in Ohio
Stacy Lewis has named her three Solheim Cup wildcards
Team USA Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis has completed her team for the biennial match at Finca Cortesin with her three captain’s picks.

The 38-year-old is hoping to lead the US to victory for the first time since 2017, and, after counterpart Suzann Pettersen named her wildcards last week, the 12 players who will compete for her are now confirmed.

Angel Yin had held an automatic qualifying position until last week’s CPKC Women’s Open thanks to her world ranking. However, Andrea Lee’s T13 in Canada gave her the final spot on the points list. That pushed Lexi Thompson out of the reckoning for automatic qualifying via that route, but she instead qualified courtesy of her world ranking.

Yin then had to wait to see if she would make the team, and she will doubtless be relieved to be named one of the wildcards. As a result, the 24-year-old will make her third appearance in the match as she looks to build on her overall record of 3-2-1.

Lewis has also turned to Ally Ewing, who has had an impressive run of results in recent months. After finishing T8 in June’s Meijer LPGA Classic, she went on to finish 11th at the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach before tying for ninth in the Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open and finishing T6 at the AIG Women’s Open – a tournament she had led at the halfway stage.

Ewing brings plenty of experience to the team. Like Yin, she has made two previous teams, and has an overall record of 2-5-1.

Lewis’ third wildcard goes to Cheyenne Knight, who makes her Solheim Cup debut. Despite her inexperience in the match, Knight has had an impressive 2023 including a win in July’s Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.

Below is the confirmed US team for the 2023 Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin, taking place between 22 and 24 September.

Confirmed US Solheim Cup Team

  • Lilia Vu
  • Nelly Korda
  • Allisen Corpuz
  • Megan Khang
  • Jennifer Kupcho
  • Danielle Kang
  • Andrea Lee
  • Lexi Thompson
  • Rose Zhang
  • Angel Yin
  • Ally Ewing
  • Cheyenne Knight
Mike Hall
Mike Hall
Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

