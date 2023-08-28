Stacy Lewis Names Team USA Solheim Cup Wildcards

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Team USA Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis has completed her team for the biennial match at Finca Cortesin with her three captain’s picks.

The 38-year-old is hoping to lead the US to victory for the first time since 2017, and, after counterpart Suzann Pettersen named her wildcards last week, the 12 players who will compete for her are now confirmed.

Angel Yin had held an automatic qualifying position until last week’s CPKC Women’s Open thanks to her world ranking. However, Andrea Lee’s T13 in Canada gave her the final spot on the points list. That pushed Lexi Thompson out of the reckoning for automatic qualifying via that route, but she instead qualified courtesy of her world ranking.

Yin then had to wait to see if she would make the team, and she will doubtless be relieved to be named one of the wildcards. As a result, the 24-year-old will make her third appearance in the match as she looks to build on her overall record of 3-2-1.

Lewis has also turned to Ally Ewing, who has had an impressive run of results in recent months. After finishing T8 in June’s Meijer LPGA Classic, she went on to finish 11th at the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach before tying for ninth in the Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open and finishing T6 at the AIG Women’s Open – a tournament she had led at the halfway stage.

Ewing brings plenty of experience to the team. Like Yin, she has made two previous teams, and has an overall record of 2-5-1.

Lewis’ third wildcard goes to Cheyenne Knight, who makes her Solheim Cup debut. Despite her inexperience in the match, Knight has had an impressive 2023 including a win in July’s Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.

Below is the confirmed US team for the 2023 Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin, taking place between 22 and 24 September.

Confirmed US Solheim Cup Team