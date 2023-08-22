CPKC Women's Open Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

After a three-year wait because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club in Vancouver, Canada, finally hosts the CPKC Women's Open.

The course had been earmarked to host the 2020 tournament, but the outbreak put paid to that plan. There was no tournament in 2021 either, and when it returned in 2022, it was held at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, where Paula Reto claimed the title with her first LPGA Tour win.

Nevertheless, it's a case of better late than never for the club, which finally gets its chance to host Canada's national championship this week. A look at the field would show it has been worth the wait, too, with nine of the world's top 10 in attendance.

That includes Lydia Vu, who is currently top of the world rankings courtesy of her win in the AIG Women's Open, her second Major title of the year. Beneath her in the world rankings is Nelly Korda, and she also plays, along with Amundi Evian Championship winner Celine Boutier, 2019 winner of the tournament Jin Young Ko and KPMG Women's PGA Champion Ruoning Yin.

The other players in the world's top 10 competing this week are Lydia Ko, Hyo-Joo Kim, US Women's Open champion Allisen Corpuz and Brooke Henderson, with only World No.9 Charley Hull missing the tournament.

Where Henderson is concerned, there will be plenty of expectation on her shoulders to win the tournament in her homeland, particularly after her triumph in it in 2018. The Canadian has not had the best 2023, but her runner-up in the Amundi Evian Championship reminded everyone of her abilities.

Brooke Henderson won the tournament in 2018 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other Canadians in the field hoping to make a positive impression in their homeland are sisters Maddie and Ellie Szeryk and veteran Alena Sharp.

Last year, South African Reto claimed the title by one shot over Nelly Korda and Choi Hye-jin, and she returns hoping for a similar outcome. If she is to win the trophy, her form will need to improve after a year that has seen her miss the cut 10 times with her only top 10 finish being a T6 in January's Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

The tournament also marks the last opportunity for players to jostle for a place in Stacy Lewis's US Solheim Cup team. Vu, Korda, Corpuz and Megan Khang, who also plays, are all guaranteed their places.

However, there are still eight slots available. Currently, Jennifer Kupcho, Danielle Kang, Lexi Thompson, Rose Zhang and Angel Yin occupy the final automatic qualifying positions. All five of those play, but there are also slots available for three captain's picks.

Will the likes of Cheyenne Knight and Ally Ewing grasp their last chance to impress the captain before she reveals her choices for the match at Finca Cortesin in Spain?

Players are competing for a purse of $2.5m, with the winner earning $375,000.

Below is the prize money list and field for the CPKC Women's Open.

CPKC Women's Open Prize Money 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $375,000 2nd $250,146 3rd $181,464 4th $140,375 5th $112,988 6th $92,444 7th $77,379 8th $67,793 9th $60,945 10th $55,466 11th $51,355 12th $47,934 13th $44,919 14th $42,181 15th $39,715 16th $37,524 17th $35,608 18th $33,965 19th $32,596 20th $31,498 21st $30,404 22nd $29,307 23rd $28,213 24th $27,117 25th $26,158 26th $25,200 27th $24,240 28th $23,281 29th $22,324 30th $21,502 31st $20,679 32nd $19,857 33rd $19,036 34th $18,215 35th $17,530 36th $16,845 37th $16,161 38th $15,476 39th $14,790 40th $14,243 41st $13,696 42nd $13,149 43rd $12,598 44th $12,051 45th $11,641 46th $11,230 47th $10,819 48th $10,407 49th $9,997 50th $9,587 51st $9,313 52nd $9,040 53rd $8,764 54th $8,492 55th $8,217 56th $7,942 57th $7,670 58th $7,395 59th $7,123 60th $6,848 61st $6,711 62nd $6,573 63rd $6,436 64th $6,301 65th $6,162 66th $6,026

CPKC Women's Open Field 2023

Marina Alex

Brittany Altomare

Narin An

Dottie Ardina

Angela Arora

Ana Belac

Jaravee Boonchant

Celine Borge

Vanessa Borovilos

Celine Boutier

Ashleigh Buhai

Jennifer Chang

Hye-Jin Choi

In Gee Chun

Karen Chung

Carlota Ciganda

Cydney Clanton

Gianna Clemente

Allisen Corpuz

Lauren Coughlin

Katie Cranston

Paula Creamer

Karis Davidson

Manon De Roey

Perrine Delacour

Brianna Do

Amanda Doherty

Gemma Dryburgh

Lindy Duncan

Allison Emrey

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Ally Ewing

Dana Fall

Maria Fassi

Ayaka Furue

Luna Sobron Galmes

Sofia Garcia

Linn Grant

Hannah Green

Georgia Hall

Lauren Hartlage

Nasa Hataoka

Muni He

Brooke Henderson

Celine Herbin

Daniela Holmqvist

Yaeeun Hong

Chiara Horder

Yu-Sang Hou

Wei-Ling Hsu

Caroline Inglis

Hyo Joon Jang

Linnea Johansson

Soo Bin Joo

Moriya Jutanugarn

Ariya Jutanugarn

Danielle Kang

Minami Katsu

Cristie Kerr

Megan Khang

Lauren Kim

Hyo Joo Kim

Sei Young Kim

Grace Kim

Gina Kim

Christina Kim

Cheyenne Knight

Lydia Ko

Jin Young Ko

Nelly Korda

Aline Krauter

Jennifer Kupcho

Yeji Kwon

Stephanie Kyriacou

Ines Laklalech

Bronte Law

Minjee Lee

Andrea Lee

Alison Lee

Mi Hyang Lee

Min Lee

Jeongeun Lee5

Jeongeun Lee6

Stacy Lewis

Amelia Lewis

Lucy Li

Xiyu Lin

Brittany Lincicome

Pernilla Lindberg

YanJun Liu

Yu Liu

Yan Liu

Ruixin Liu

Polly Mack

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Wichanee Meechai

Morgane Metraux

Azahara Munoz

Yuna Nishimura

Yealimi Noh

Haru Nomura

Ryann O'Toole

Su Oh

Bianca Pagdanganan

Alexa Pano

Sung Hyun Park

Annie Park

Mel Reid

Paula Reto

Sarah-Eve Rheaume

Kiira Riihijarvi

Brooke Rivers

Pauline Roussin

Gabriela Ruffels

Hae Ran Ryu

Madelene Sagstrom

Yuka Saso

Sarah Schmelzel

Sophia Schubert

Alena Sharp

Hinako Shibuno

Jennifer Song

Mariah Stackhouse

Maja Stark

Marissa Steen

Lauren Stephenson

Linnea Strom

Jasmine Suwannapura

Ellie Szeryk

Maddie Szeryk

Elizabeth Szokol

Kelly Tan

Sonja Tang

Bailey Tardy

Patty Tavatanakit

Gabriella Then

Brigitte Thibault

Lexi Thompson

Maria Torres

Mariajo Uribe

Lilia Vu

Samantha Wagner

Lindsey Weaver-Wright

Dewi Weber

Jing Yan

Angel Yin

Ruoning Yin

Pavarisa Yoktuan

Arpichaya Yubol

Lauren Zaretsky

Rose Zhang

Weiwei Zhang

