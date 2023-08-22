CPKC Women's Open Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

Paul Reto defends her title as many of the world's best compete in Vancouver

Paula Reto with the trophy after winning the 2022 CP Women's Open
Paula Reto defends her title in Vancouver
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

After a three-year wait because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club in Vancouver, Canada, finally hosts the CPKC Women's Open. 

The course had been earmarked to host the 2020 tournament, but the outbreak put paid to that plan. There was no tournament in 2021 either, and when it returned in 2022, it was held at  Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, where Paula Reto claimed the title with her first LPGA Tour win.

Nevertheless, it's a case of better late than never for the club, which finally gets its chance to host Canada's national championship this week. A look at the field would show it has been worth the wait, too, with nine of the world's top 10 in attendance. 

That includes Lydia Vu, who is currently top of the world rankings courtesy of her win in the AIG Women's Open, her second Major title of the year. Beneath her in the world rankings is Nelly Korda, and she also plays, along with Amundi Evian Championship winner Celine Boutier, 2019 winner of the tournament Jin Young Ko and KPMG Women's PGA Champion Ruoning Yin.

The other players in the world's top 10 competing this week are Lydia Ko, Hyo-Joo Kim, US Women's Open champion Allisen Corpuz and Brooke Henderson, with only World No.9 Charley Hull missing the tournament. 

Where Henderson is concerned, there will be plenty of expectation on her shoulders to win the tournament in her homeland, particularly after her triumph in it in 2018. The Canadian has not had the best 2023, but her runner-up in the Amundi Evian Championship reminded everyone of her abilities. 

Brooke Henderson after winning the 2018 CP Women's Open

Brooke Henderson won the tournament in 2018

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Other Canadians in the field hoping to make a positive impression in their homeland are sisters Maddie and Ellie Szeryk and veteran Alena Sharp.

Last year, South African Reto claimed the title by one shot over Nelly Korda and Choi Hye-jin, and she returns hoping for a similar outcome. If she is to win the trophy, her form will need to improve after a year that has seen her miss the cut 10 times with her only top 10 finish being a T6 in January's Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

The tournament also marks the last opportunity for players to jostle for a place in Stacy Lewis's US Solheim Cup team. Vu, Korda, Corpuz and Megan Khang, who also plays, are all guaranteed their places.

However, there are still eight slots available. Currently, Jennifer Kupcho, Danielle Kang, Lexi Thompson, Rose Zhang and Angel Yin occupy the final automatic qualifying positions. All five of those play, but there are also slots available for three captain's picks. 

Will the likes of Cheyenne Knight and Ally Ewing grasp their last chance to impress the captain before she reveals her choices for the match at Finca Cortesin in Spain?

Players are competing for a purse of $2.5m, with the winner earning $375,000.

Below is the prize money list and field for the CPKC Women's Open.

CPKC Women's Open Prize Money 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$375,000
2nd$250,146
3rd$181,464
4th$140,375
5th$112,988
6th$92,444
7th$77,379
8th$67,793
9th$60,945
10th$55,466
11th$51,355
12th$47,934
13th$44,919
14th$42,181
15th$39,715
16th$37,524
17th$35,608
18th$33,965
19th$32,596
20th$31,498
21st$30,404
22nd$29,307
23rd$28,213
24th$27,117
25th$26,158
26th$25,200
27th$24,240
28th$23,281
29th$22,324
30th$21,502
31st$20,679
32nd$19,857
33rd$19,036
34th$18,215
35th$17,530
36th$16,845
37th$16,161
38th$15,476
39th$14,790
40th$14,243
41st$13,696
42nd$13,149
43rd$12,598
44th$12,051
45th$11,641
46th$11,230
47th$10,819
48th$10,407
49th$9,997
50th$9,587
51st$9,313
52nd$9,040
53rd$8,764
54th$8,492
55th$8,217
56th$7,942
57th$7,670
58th$7,395
59th$7,123
60th$6,848
61st$6,711
62nd$6,573
63rd$6,436
64th$6,301
65th$6,162
66th$6,026

CPKC Women's Open Field 2023

  • Marina Alex
  • Brittany Altomare
  • Narin An
  • Dottie Ardina
  • Angela Arora
  • Ana Belac
  • Jaravee Boonchant
  • Celine Borge
  • Vanessa Borovilos
  • Celine Boutier
  • Ashleigh Buhai
  • Jennifer Chang
  • Hye-Jin Choi
  • In Gee Chun
  • Karen Chung
  • Carlota Ciganda
  • Cydney Clanton
  • Gianna Clemente
  • Allisen Corpuz
  • Lauren Coughlin
  • Katie Cranston
  • Paula Creamer
  • Karis Davidson
  • Manon De Roey
  • Perrine Delacour
  • Brianna Do
  • Amanda Doherty
  • Gemma Dryburgh
  • Lindy Duncan
  • Allison Emrey
  • Jodi Ewart Shadoff
  • Ally Ewing
  • Dana Fall
  • Maria Fassi
  • Ayaka Furue
  • Luna Sobron Galmes
  • Sofia Garcia
  • Linn Grant
  • Hannah Green
  • Georgia Hall
  • Lauren Hartlage
  • Nasa Hataoka
  • Muni He
  • Brooke Henderson
  • Celine Herbin
  • Daniela Holmqvist
  • Yaeeun Hong
  • Chiara Horder
  • Yu-Sang Hou
  • Wei-Ling Hsu
  • Caroline Inglis
  • Hyo Joon Jang
  • Linnea Johansson
  • Soo Bin Joo
  • Moriya Jutanugarn
  • Ariya Jutanugarn
  • Danielle Kang
  • Minami Katsu
  • Cristie Kerr
  • Megan Khang
  • Lauren Kim
  • Hyo Joo Kim
  • Sei Young Kim
  • Grace Kim
  • Gina Kim
  • Christina Kim
  • Cheyenne Knight
  • Lydia Ko
  • Jin Young Ko
  • Nelly Korda
  • Aline Krauter
  • Jennifer Kupcho
  • Yeji Kwon
  • Stephanie Kyriacou
  • Ines Laklalech
  • Bronte Law
  • Minjee Lee
  • Andrea Lee
  • Alison Lee
  • Mi Hyang Lee
  • Min Lee
  • Jeongeun Lee5
  • Jeongeun Lee6
  • Stacy Lewis
  • Amelia Lewis
  • Lucy Li
  • Xiyu Lin
  • Brittany Lincicome
  • Pernilla Lindberg
  • YanJun Liu
  • Yu Liu
  • Yan Liu
  • Ruixin Liu
  • Polly Mack
  • Nanna Koerstz Madsen
  • Wichanee Meechai
  • Morgane Metraux
  • Azahara Munoz
  • Yuna Nishimura
  • Yealimi Noh
  • Haru Nomura
  • Ryann O'Toole
  • Su Oh
  • Bianca Pagdanganan
  • Alexa Pano
  • Sung Hyun Park
  • Annie Park
  • Mel Reid
  • Paula Reto
  • Sarah-Eve Rheaume
  • Kiira Riihijarvi
  • Brooke Rivers
  • Pauline Roussin
  • Gabriela Ruffels
  • Hae Ran Ryu
  • Madelene Sagstrom
  • Yuka Saso
  • Sarah Schmelzel
  • Sophia Schubert
  • Alena Sharp
  • Hinako Shibuno
  • Jennifer Song
  • Mariah Stackhouse
  • Maja Stark
  • Marissa Steen
  • Lauren Stephenson
  • Linnea Strom
  • Jasmine Suwannapura
  • Ellie Szeryk
  • Maddie Szeryk
  • Elizabeth Szokol
  • Kelly Tan
  • Sonja Tang
  • Bailey Tardy
  • Patty Tavatanakit
  • Gabriella Then
  • Brigitte Thibault
  • Lexi Thompson
  • Maria Torres
  • Mariajo Uribe
  • Lilia Vu
  • Samantha Wagner
  • Lindsey Weaver-Wright
  • Dewi Weber
  • Jing Yan
  • Angel Yin
  • Ruoning Yin
  • Pavarisa Yoktuan
  • Arpichaya Yubol
  • Lauren Zaretsky
  • Rose Zhang
  • Weiwei Zhang

Who Is In The Field For The CPKC Women's Open?

Many of the world's best players are participating, including World No.1 Lilia Vu in her first appearance since winning the AIG Women's Open. Others in the top 10 playing include Nelly Korda, Celine Boutier, Jin Young Ko and Ruoning Yin, while many local hopes will rest with Brooke Henderson.

Where Is The CPKC Women's Open?

The CPKC Women's Open takes place at Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club in Vancouver, Canada. The course had been slated to host the tournament in 2020, but it was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Topics
Women's Golf
Mike Hall
Mike Hall
Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸