CPKC Women's Open Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Paul Reto defends her title as many of the world's best compete in Vancouver
After a three-year wait because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club in Vancouver, Canada, finally hosts the CPKC Women's Open.
The course had been earmarked to host the 2020 tournament, but the outbreak put paid to that plan. There was no tournament in 2021 either, and when it returned in 2022, it was held at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, where Paula Reto claimed the title with her first LPGA Tour win.
Nevertheless, it's a case of better late than never for the club, which finally gets its chance to host Canada's national championship this week. A look at the field would show it has been worth the wait, too, with nine of the world's top 10 in attendance.
That includes Lydia Vu, who is currently top of the world rankings courtesy of her win in the AIG Women's Open, her second Major title of the year. Beneath her in the world rankings is Nelly Korda, and she also plays, along with Amundi Evian Championship winner Celine Boutier, 2019 winner of the tournament Jin Young Ko and KPMG Women's PGA Champion Ruoning Yin.
The other players in the world's top 10 competing this week are Lydia Ko, Hyo-Joo Kim, US Women's Open champion Allisen Corpuz and Brooke Henderson, with only World No.9 Charley Hull missing the tournament.
Where Henderson is concerned, there will be plenty of expectation on her shoulders to win the tournament in her homeland, particularly after her triumph in it in 2018. The Canadian has not had the best 2023, but her runner-up in the Amundi Evian Championship reminded everyone of her abilities.
Other Canadians in the field hoping to make a positive impression in their homeland are sisters Maddie and Ellie Szeryk and veteran Alena Sharp.
Last year, South African Reto claimed the title by one shot over Nelly Korda and Choi Hye-jin, and she returns hoping for a similar outcome. If she is to win the trophy, her form will need to improve after a year that has seen her miss the cut 10 times with her only top 10 finish being a T6 in January's Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.
The tournament also marks the last opportunity for players to jostle for a place in Stacy Lewis's US Solheim Cup team. Vu, Korda, Corpuz and Megan Khang, who also plays, are all guaranteed their places.
However, there are still eight slots available. Currently, Jennifer Kupcho, Danielle Kang, Lexi Thompson, Rose Zhang and Angel Yin occupy the final automatic qualifying positions. All five of those play, but there are also slots available for three captain's picks.
Will the likes of Cheyenne Knight and Ally Ewing grasp their last chance to impress the captain before she reveals her choices for the match at Finca Cortesin in Spain?
Players are competing for a purse of $2.5m, with the winner earning $375,000.
Below is the prize money list and field for the CPKC Women's Open.
CPKC Women's Open Prize Money 2023
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$375,000
|2nd
|$250,146
|3rd
|$181,464
|4th
|$140,375
|5th
|$112,988
|6th
|$92,444
|7th
|$77,379
|8th
|$67,793
|9th
|$60,945
|10th
|$55,466
|11th
|$51,355
|12th
|$47,934
|13th
|$44,919
|14th
|$42,181
|15th
|$39,715
|16th
|$37,524
|17th
|$35,608
|18th
|$33,965
|19th
|$32,596
|20th
|$31,498
|21st
|$30,404
|22nd
|$29,307
|23rd
|$28,213
|24th
|$27,117
|25th
|$26,158
|26th
|$25,200
|27th
|$24,240
|28th
|$23,281
|29th
|$22,324
|30th
|$21,502
|31st
|$20,679
|32nd
|$19,857
|33rd
|$19,036
|34th
|$18,215
|35th
|$17,530
|36th
|$16,845
|37th
|$16,161
|38th
|$15,476
|39th
|$14,790
|40th
|$14,243
|41st
|$13,696
|42nd
|$13,149
|43rd
|$12,598
|44th
|$12,051
|45th
|$11,641
|46th
|$11,230
|47th
|$10,819
|48th
|$10,407
|49th
|$9,997
|50th
|$9,587
|51st
|$9,313
|52nd
|$9,040
|53rd
|$8,764
|54th
|$8,492
|55th
|$8,217
|56th
|$7,942
|57th
|$7,670
|58th
|$7,395
|59th
|$7,123
|60th
|$6,848
|61st
|$6,711
|62nd
|$6,573
|63rd
|$6,436
|64th
|$6,301
|65th
|$6,162
|66th
|$6,026
CPKC Women's Open Field 2023
- Marina Alex
- Brittany Altomare
- Narin An
- Dottie Ardina
- Angela Arora
- Ana Belac
- Jaravee Boonchant
- Celine Borge
- Vanessa Borovilos
- Celine Boutier
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Jennifer Chang
- Hye-Jin Choi
- In Gee Chun
- Karen Chung
- Carlota Ciganda
- Cydney Clanton
- Gianna Clemente
- Allisen Corpuz
- Lauren Coughlin
- Katie Cranston
- Paula Creamer
- Karis Davidson
- Manon De Roey
- Perrine Delacour
- Brianna Do
- Amanda Doherty
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Lindy Duncan
- Allison Emrey
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Ally Ewing
- Dana Fall
- Maria Fassi
- Ayaka Furue
- Luna Sobron Galmes
- Sofia Garcia
- Linn Grant
- Hannah Green
- Georgia Hall
- Lauren Hartlage
- Nasa Hataoka
- Muni He
- Brooke Henderson
- Celine Herbin
- Daniela Holmqvist
- Yaeeun Hong
- Chiara Horder
- Yu-Sang Hou
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Caroline Inglis
- Hyo Joon Jang
- Linnea Johansson
- Soo Bin Joo
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Danielle Kang
- Minami Katsu
- Cristie Kerr
- Megan Khang
- Lauren Kim
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Sei Young Kim
- Grace Kim
- Gina Kim
- Christina Kim
- Cheyenne Knight
- Lydia Ko
- Jin Young Ko
- Nelly Korda
- Aline Krauter
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Yeji Kwon
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Ines Laklalech
- Bronte Law
- Minjee Lee
- Andrea Lee
- Alison Lee
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Min Lee
- Jeongeun Lee5
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Stacy Lewis
- Amelia Lewis
- Lucy Li
- Xiyu Lin
- Brittany Lincicome
- Pernilla Lindberg
- YanJun Liu
- Yu Liu
- Yan Liu
- Ruixin Liu
- Polly Mack
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Wichanee Meechai
- Morgane Metraux
- Azahara Munoz
- Yuna Nishimura
- Yealimi Noh
- Haru Nomura
- Ryann O'Toole
- Su Oh
- Bianca Pagdanganan
- Alexa Pano
- Sung Hyun Park
- Annie Park
- Mel Reid
- Paula Reto
- Sarah-Eve Rheaume
- Kiira Riihijarvi
- Brooke Rivers
- Pauline Roussin
- Gabriela Ruffels
- Hae Ran Ryu
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Yuka Saso
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Sophia Schubert
- Alena Sharp
- Hinako Shibuno
- Jennifer Song
- Mariah Stackhouse
- Maja Stark
- Marissa Steen
- Lauren Stephenson
- Linnea Strom
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Ellie Szeryk
- Maddie Szeryk
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Kelly Tan
- Sonja Tang
- Bailey Tardy
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Gabriella Then
- Brigitte Thibault
- Lexi Thompson
- Maria Torres
- Mariajo Uribe
- Lilia Vu
- Samantha Wagner
- Lindsey Weaver-Wright
- Dewi Weber
- Jing Yan
- Angel Yin
- Ruoning Yin
- Pavarisa Yoktuan
- Arpichaya Yubol
- Lauren Zaretsky
- Rose Zhang
- Weiwei Zhang
Who Is In The Field For The CPKC Women's Open?
Many of the world's best players are participating, including World No.1 Lilia Vu in her first appearance since winning the AIG Women's Open. Others in the top 10 playing include Nelly Korda, Celine Boutier, Jin Young Ko and Ruoning Yin, while many local hopes will rest with Brooke Henderson.
Where Is The CPKC Women's Open?
The CPKC Women's Open takes place at Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club in Vancouver, Canada. The course had been slated to host the tournament in 2020, but it was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
