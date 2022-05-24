St. James’s Place Becomes Title Sponsor For Europe’s Largest Pro-Am

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The PGA has announced St. James’s Place – one of the UK’s leading providers of financial, investment and tax planning advice – as the new title sponsor of the Association’s National Pro-Am.

St. James’s Place, which became a PGA Principal Partner in June this year, has signed a four-year agreement which will see the competition renamed the St. James’s Place National Pro-Am until 2025.

Thousands of golfers from across the UK and Ireland are expected to compete in the St. James’s Place National Pro-Am. On offer for amateurs who win their club qualifier and then successfully partner their PGA Professional to victory in one of 12 spectacular Regional Finals, is an all-expenses paid trip to Turkey for the Grand Final.

Commenting on this exciting new era for the St. James’s Place National Pro-Am, Richard Barker, PGA Executive Director – Business Development, said: “We are thrilled with the work that St. James’s Place are doing to support the financial wellbeing of our members and to now extend that into a title sponsorship of one our most prestigious and long-standing events is a fantastic step for both parties.

“This is a very unique event in that it allows amateur golfers the opportunity to team up with their local PGA Professional and represent their club in a national event. We look forward to this year's tournament and I wish each and every competitor the best of luck.”

Paul Ainslie, Head of Partnerships at St. James’s Place said: “We couldn’t be happier with the opportunity we have to help The PGA re-establish and grow this fantastic tournament over the next four years. We have some exciting plans and we hope golf clubs and amateur players across the UK and Ireland embrace the opportunity. We are also extremely proud that the tournament now places men and women on an equal footing and we strongly encourage clubs to consider how the opportunity is promoted to their female members.”

The St. James’s Place National Pro-Am is open to both male and female amateurs aged 18 or over who will complete to be crowned St James’s Place National Pro-Am champions.

There are also significant prizes at stake. The top five PGA Professionals will earn a share of an increased prize fund of £46,000, while the top three winning amateurs will win fantastic prizes thanks to St. James's Place.

The exciting line up of Regional Final venues will start next year at Sherwood Forest Golf Club, Mansfield on 25th July, and finish at Kings Hill Golf Club, Kent on 28th September.

(Image credit: PGA)

Amongst those excited about the announcement was past PGA Captain, Peter Hanna, who has encouraged fellow PGA members and golf clubs to sign up. “I have always entered the event, maybe for the last 30 years through my time at both Fortwilliam and now Lurgan,” said Hanna, who was Captain of The PGA from 2019 to 2021.

“I still like to compete a little and the St. James’s Place National Pro-Am allows me to do that in a relaxed event with a member of the club. We run the event in conjunction with our Fred Daly Memorial Tournament, so it is advertised on the event starting page. I have also emailed all members regarding the date of the event and the new entry format.

“For the amateurs, if you are fortunate to qualify you are in for a real treat - if you make the final in Turkey, it will be like playing in the Open Championship!”

Full List of Regional Finals