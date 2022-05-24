St. James’s Place Becomes Title Sponsor For Europe’s Largest Pro-Am
The PGA has announced a new Pro-Am title sponsor
The PGA has announced St. James’s Place – one of the UK’s leading providers of financial, investment and tax planning advice – as the new title sponsor of the Association’s National Pro-Am.
St. James’s Place, which became a PGA Principal Partner in June this year, has signed a four-year agreement which will see the competition renamed the St. James’s Place National Pro-Am until 2025.
Thousands of golfers from across the UK and Ireland are expected to compete in the St. James’s Place National Pro-Am. On offer for amateurs who win their club qualifier and then successfully partner their PGA Professional to victory in one of 12 spectacular Regional Finals, is an all-expenses paid trip to Turkey for the Grand Final.
Commenting on this exciting new era for the St. James’s Place National Pro-Am, Richard Barker, PGA Executive Director – Business Development, said: “We are thrilled with the work that St. James’s Place are doing to support the financial wellbeing of our members and to now extend that into a title sponsorship of one our most prestigious and long-standing events is a fantastic step for both parties.
“This is a very unique event in that it allows amateur golfers the opportunity to team up with their local PGA Professional and represent their club in a national event. We look forward to this year's tournament and I wish each and every competitor the best of luck.”
Paul Ainslie, Head of Partnerships at St. James’s Place said: “We couldn’t be happier with the opportunity we have to help The PGA re-establish and grow this fantastic tournament over the next four years. We have some exciting plans and we hope golf clubs and amateur players across the UK and Ireland embrace the opportunity. We are also extremely proud that the tournament now places men and women on an equal footing and we strongly encourage clubs to consider how the opportunity is promoted to their female members.”
The St. James’s Place National Pro-Am is open to both male and female amateurs aged 18 or over who will complete to be crowned St James’s Place National Pro-Am champions.
There are also significant prizes at stake. The top five PGA Professionals will earn a share of an increased prize fund of £46,000, while the top three winning amateurs will win fantastic prizes thanks to St. James's Place.
The exciting line up of Regional Final venues will start next year at Sherwood Forest Golf Club, Mansfield on 25th July, and finish at Kings Hill Golf Club, Kent on 28th September.
Amongst those excited about the announcement was past PGA Captain, Peter Hanna, who has encouraged fellow PGA members and golf clubs to sign up. “I have always entered the event, maybe for the last 30 years through my time at both Fortwilliam and now Lurgan,” said Hanna, who was Captain of The PGA from 2019 to 2021.
“I still like to compete a little and the St. James’s Place National Pro-Am allows me to do that in a relaxed event with a member of the club. We run the event in conjunction with our Fred Daly Memorial Tournament, so it is advertised on the event starting page. I have also emailed all members regarding the date of the event and the new entry format.
“For the amateurs, if you are fortunate to qualify you are in for a real treat - if you make the final in Turkey, it will be like playing in the Open Championship!”
Full List of Regional Finals
|Regional Qualifier
|Date
|Venue
|Midlands A
|25th July
|Sherwood Forest
|Scotland
|9th Aug
|Montrose
|North A
|12th Aug
|Harrogate
|South West A
|15th Aug
|Cumberwell Park
|Ireland
|15th Aug
|Seapoint
|North B
|2nd Sept
|Clitheroe
|South A
|6th Sept
|West Surrey
|South West B
|13th Sept
|Broadstone
|East A
|13th Sept
|Orsett
|East B
|22nd Sept
|Thetford
|Midlands B
|27th Sept
|Enville
|South B
|28th Sept
|Kings Hill
|Grand Final
|29-30th Nov
|Antalya Golf Club, Turkey
James joined Golf Monthly having previously written for other digital outlets. He is obsessed with all areas of the game – from tournament golf, to history, equipment, technique and travel. He is also an avid collector of memorabilia; with items from the likes of Bobby Jones, Tiger Woods, Francis Ouimet, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Adam Scott and Ernie Els. As well as writing for Golf Monthly, James’ golfing highlight is fist bumping Phil Mickelson on his way to winning the Open Championship at Muirfield in 2013. James grew up on the east coast of England and is the third generation of his golfing family. He now resides in Leeds and is a member of Cobble Hall Golf Club with a handicap index of 1.7. His favourite films are The Legend of Bagger Vance and Tin Cup.
