Sparks Flying And Hastings In Battle As Play Suspended At Latin America Amateur Championship

As play was suspended in the second round of the Latin America Amateur Championship (LAAC) at the Pilar Golf Club in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Patrick Sparks of Peru, Segundo Oliva Pinto and Justin Hatings of the Cayman Islands head the way on eight-under-par.

As inclement weather threatened, play was suspended just before 4pm local time.

Patrick Sparks of Peru took the solo lead in the first half of the day’s play. The 23-year-old was tied at the top overnight on six-under-par and he reached 10-under on Friday after birdieing the 14th hole. But two consecutive dropped shots on the 16th and 17th holes saw him fall back to eight-under.

“I managed my mistakes well and made some good putts,” he said. “Playing in less heat than yesterday was easier. I’m just trying to come out here and have fun, forget about how big this tournament is and just enjoy it.”

Sparks would be a popular winner, heightened by the fact that it was announced earlier in the week that the 11th instalment of the LAAC will be contested at Lima Golf Club in Peru.

Justin Hastings was on a great run as play was halted. He was seven under for the day through 18 holes. He was visibly disappointed to have to call a halt to his run as he had just birdied the previous three holes.

Oliva Pinto was also having a great day. He was four-under for the round tieing for the top spot on eight-under.

Last year’s runner-up and the top-ranked player in the field Omar Morales made a positive move on Friday. He followed a slightly pedestrian first round of 71 with an excellent 67. The 21-year-old Mexican dropped two shots during his round but countered those with five birdies and an eagle. Morales competed in the 2023 US Open and had the honour of hitting the first tee shot at the Los Angeles Country Club.

One of the three overnight leaders, Gabriel Palacios of Guatemala, produced a solid second round of level par 72 to tie Morales on six-under-par.

With a number of players yet to finish, it looks as though the cut will come at two-over-par.

The pressure is beginning to build as the competitors in contention start to consider the prizes on offer in Buenos Aires this week. Those prizes could be life changing for the victor.

The LAAC champion receives an invitation to compete in the 2025 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club and will automatically qualify for The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush and, for the third time, will earn a spot in the US Open - the 125th instalment of which will take place at Oakmont Country Club.

The winner also receives full exemptions into The 130th Amateur Championship, the U.S. Amateur Championship and any other USGA amateur championship for which he is eligible.

Runner(s)-up will be exempt into the final stages of qualifying for The 153rd Open and the 125th U.S. Open Championship. The second and third placed finishers will be exempt for The Amateur Championship.

Founded by The R&A, The Masters and The USGA, the LAAC was inaugurated with a view to developing the game of golf in Central and South America and the Caribbean.

Since it was first contested in Buenos Aires in 2015, the 72-hole strokeplay tournament has produced great champions and a number of top players.

Joaquin Niemann of Chile who won the LAAC in 2018 on home soil in Santiago, is perhaps the best-known graduate.

Others to have played in the event include Nico Echavarria, Sebastian Munoz, Mito Pereira and Alvaro Ortiz.