Stacy Lewis Plays Down ‘Bad Beef’ Over Solheim Cup Housing Controversy

The Solheim Cup wouldn't be the Solheim Cup without some controversy and, on Wednesday afternoon, before a competitive ball had even been struck, it looked like we may have had some.

According to Sky Sports' Jamie Weir, there was a slight squabble over the houses that the US and European teams are staying in this week, with the US side reportedly not happy with the European side and the use of the driving range that backs on to their house. However, speaking to media on Wednesday, US captain, Stacy Lewis, has played down that report.

In the report, Weir states that the US side, being the home team, had first choice of houses that are on-site, with the team opting for the larger of the two. The European team then chose their house, which just so happens to be next door to the Americans. That house backs onto the driving range and also has four driving range bays.

According to Weir, the US side aren't happy with that, with "the US claiming that, in the contract of the Solheim Cup, Europe aren't allowed to open those driving bay doors. They also say they aren't allowed tables and chairs outside."

Now though, according to Lewis, "there’s no bad beef", with the US captain stating: "Their team room kind of exploded onto the driving range a little bit, but we reeled it in. It’s all good. We adjusted the way the range was set up a little bit and moved the US Team further down so Europe could do what they wanted basically".

Jamie Weir explains that controversy has emerged from the Solheim Cup surrounding the house that Team Europe are staying in 🏡😮pic.twitter.com/FCBBLndMS0September 11, 2024

The two-time Major winner went on to add: "The house part is actually quite nice because we have eight bathrooms, eight showers, so if people want to shower and change, it’s actually quite nice. The closeness is a little bit awkward with the driving range and everything being right there, but we’ve worked through a few things. We’ve worked through a few issues. But we’re in a good spot now.

"The inside of their (European team's) cottage doesn’t have a lot of room for tables, so their tables have to be outside. It was just our players were warming up, and they’re there eating breakfast and talking. We were just trying to get everybody some space so they didn’t have to listen to them eating breakfast. That’s all. There’s no bad beef".

Coming into the week, Europe are looking to retain the Solheim Cup for a fourth successive time, something that has never been done by either side. In last year's event, it finished 14-14, marking the first time the tournament has been decided by a tie and, speaking to Sky Sports, Lewis says the result "still doesn't sit easy with me."

The mantra for the US side has been "unfinished business" and, speaking to Weir, Lewis stated: "It's half-a-point, that's how close we got. It was more, all the good things we did do, I didn't feel like we lost because of how many good things that we did do. It's a tie, Suzann (Pettersen) and I are back, let's settle the score!"

She also suggested a new Solheim Cup playoff format ahead of last month's AIG Women's Open.

"I would actually see it more of a two-person -- because it is a team event, I would like to keep the team element to it versus a single player going out with all the weight of the world on their shoulders," she said.

"I see it more as an alternate-shot. Send two players out, you start out there on 14 or 15 where they got all the builds and let them play it all over."