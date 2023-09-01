Solheim Cup Captain Admits 'There's Definitely Some Concerns' Over Lexi Thompson's Form Slump

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

USA Solheim Cup captain Stacey Lewis admits Lexi Thompson's slump in form this year is something of a concern heading into the event in Spain.

Thompson's fall from grace has been a quick one, as she missed just four cuts in 2022 and had eight top-10 finishes including finishing second four times.

Just 12 months later though, and 2023 has been something of a nightmare for Thompson, who made just two cuts in nine events and broke 70 just twice.

Although she toppled down to 26th in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings, Thompson was still high enough to sneak into Lewis' Solheim Cup side as a qualifier, but will bring some huge doubts with her.

And they are doubts that Lewis just cannot ignore as she focuses on her team pairings and strategy against Europe at Finca Cortesin in Spain.

“There’s definitely some concerns about her game, 100 percent,” Lewis told reporters on a conference call.

“Talking to her, though, she’s been handling all this remarkably well. I’ve said it before, but you see her off the golf course, and you would never know she’s struggling like she is right now.”

There are echoes of the Justin Thomas situation in the Ryder Cup with an American stalwart battling through a big slump in form.

Thomas has a brilliant team record but whether Thompson's return of 7-8-3 in five Solheim Cups would have been enough for Lewis to give her a wildcard pick if she'd not qualified is another story.

A troublesome wrist injury that has led to limited starts for Thompson hasn't helped the 28-year-old, but Lewis believes she can still play a big part for Team USA.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“She is not going to quit, and she is not going to give up on the golf course, and sometimes I think that’s the most important thing in Solheim Cups and team events," said Lewis.

The captain also insisted that just having Thompson's experience around the team could help them in their bid to win back the Solheim Cup on foreign soil.

“We are going to rely on her behind the scenes, too, to help in the team room and be in a different position than she’s been in the past, because she probably is the most experienced of anybody on the team.

"We are just going to rely on her differently and hopefully over the next month with her work that she’s putting in that she gets some things figured out.”

Thompson is due to tee it up in the Kroger Queen City Championship in Ohio in the last LPGA event before the Solheim Cup in a bid to find something before heading across the Atlantic.