Social Media Reacts To 'Dreadful' Presidents Cup Coverage

Golf fans were left disappointed at the coverage on day one of the 2022 Presidents Cup. While commercial breaks are a part of most major sports broadcasts, that such a raft shots were missed with just 10 balls in play across five foursomes matches at Quail Hollow left many scratching their heads and taking to social media to voice their frustration.

It's not a new criticism to be lobbied at the PGA Tour, but at regular events featuring as many as 156 players, missing some of the action is inevitable. However, at the biennial Ryder Cup-style tournament, with only five matches, 20 players and 10 balls to follow on Thursday, it appeared to show how far standards have slipped.

Here are some of the best social media reactions...

Gonna need WAY more of this if the commercial load is stay this way. Missing sooooo much action. pic.twitter.com/lyrXHq3Au2September 22, 2022 See more

Dreadful pictures from the US as ever. Never more apparent than foursomes when there are so few golf balls on the course. It’s eight now, and we still get just a fraction of the story. Dross.September 22, 2022 See more

President’s cup today had 10 balls playing. So many commercials, so poor coverage. Saw like 5 shots from the last group besides tap in putts. There was a drivable par 4 and they showed 1 tee ball there. Below average coverage at bestSeptember 23, 2022 See more

It's really hard to emphasize just how poor the coverage of Finau/Homa vs. Pendrith/Pereira has been. Three matches on the course and they missed both the first AND second shots from both teams on 16. The match is tied! What are we even doing here!?September 22, 2022 See more

The amount of commercials in this presidents cup coverage is ridiculous. You only get to watch two shots before they go to commercial or a play through were you can barely see what's going on.September 22, 2022 See more

The Presidents Cup has become such a grim event. Almost as grim as the Foxtel coverage which somehow manages to miss shots when there’s only six players still on the course.September 22, 2022 See more

Such an outcry will surely be a serious concern for PGA Tour bosses as they look to reassert their position at the pinnacle of men's professional golf. One of the ways in which LIV Golf has adhered itself to fans is the wall-to-wall ad-free coverage on YouTube featuring the likes of Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau.

These are just some of the biggest names in golf that Jay Monahan and Sawgrass HQ can no longer rely on to draw in the viewing public. The PGA Tour's cause certainly wasn't helped by the disastrous start made by Trevor Immelman's International side, as Team USA opened up a commanding 4-1 advantage.

It was so one-sided, in fact, that from 83 holes played, the International side only led a match after three of them. The pairings for Friday's five fourball matches have been announced as the visitors aim to get back into contention.