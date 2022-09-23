Social Media Reacts To 'Dreadful' Presidents Cup Coverage

Many who tuned in voiced their frustration at the amount of commercials that disrupted the day one action

The first tee at the 2022 Presidents Cup
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Andrew Wright
By Andrew Wright
published

Golf fans were left disappointed at the coverage on day one of the 2022 Presidents Cup. While commercial breaks are a part of most major sports broadcasts, that such a raft shots were missed with just 10 balls in play across five foursomes matches at Quail Hollow left many scratching their heads and taking to social media to voice their frustration.

It's not a new criticism to be lobbied at the PGA Tour, but at regular events featuring as many as 156 players, missing some of the action is inevitable. However, at the biennial Ryder Cup-style tournament, with only five matches, 20 players and 10 balls to follow on Thursday, it appeared to show how far standards have slipped.

Here are some of the best social media reactions...

See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more

Such an outcry will surely be a serious concern for PGA Tour bosses as they look to reassert their position at the pinnacle of men's professional golf. One of the ways in which LIV Golf has adhered itself to fans is the wall-to-wall ad-free coverage on YouTube featuring the likes of Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau.

These are just some of the biggest names in golf that Jay Monahan and Sawgrass HQ can no longer rely on to draw in the viewing public. The PGA Tour's cause certainly wasn't helped by the disastrous start made by Trevor Immelman's International side, as Team USA opened up a commanding 4-1 advantage

It was so one-sided, in fact, that from 83 holes played, the International side only led a match after three of them. The pairings for Friday's five fourball matches have been announced as the visitors aim to get back into contention.

Andrew Wright
Andrew Wright
Staff Writer

A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he went on to enjoy a spell freelancing for Stats Perform producing football reports, and then for RacingNews365 covering Formula 1. However, he couldn't turn down the opportunity to get back into the sport he grew up watching and playing and now covers a mixture of equipment, instruction and news for Golf Monthly's website and print title.


Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a scratch handicap. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.


As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.


What's in Andy's bag?

Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)

3-wood: TaylorMade M1 (15°)

Driving iron: Titleist U500 (17°)

Irons: Callaway Apex Pro '19 (4-PW)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)

Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Latest

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.